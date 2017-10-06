News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Bachelorette's Ryan already has a new girlfriend

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

He made a shock exit from The Bachelorette mansion on Thursday night when Sophie Monk showed him the door.

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
0:15

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
0:25

Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
1:02

Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
 

But contestant Ryan Jones hasn't had much trouble finding love since his reality show stint.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old builder has revealed he's found another lady who has taken his breath away.

The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Ryan Jones

The Bachelorette star Ryan Jones has revealed he has a new girlfriend after being booted from the show. Source: Channel Ten

"It's early days yet but I think she's pretty special, I can't say any more," he has told the publication.

He also says that him leaving the show was a "mutual decision" between him and Sophie, but it didn't quite come across like that to viewers on screen.

Ryan raised eyebrows from the very first episode of The Bachelorette, when he famously whisked Sophie away for a private chat before she could properly address the group of bachelors.

The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Ryan Jones

On Thursday night Sophie asked Ryan to leave The Bachelorette mansion. Source: Channel Ten

On Thursday night he reinforced that he's keen to meet a woman who "looks after herself" and is not a "potty mouth".

RELATED: Sophie Monk sends potty mouth hating Ryan packing
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matty J's warning to Sophie Monk

"'I just think you should go off and meet the right girl," Sophie then told Ryan.

The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Ryan Jones

Ryan reinforced that he's keen to meet a woman who "looks after herself" and is not a "potty mouth". Source: Channel Ten

The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Ryan Jones

Sorry ladies, Ryan is off the market. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top