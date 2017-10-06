Bachelorette's Ryan already has a new girlfriend

He made a shock exit from The Bachelorette mansion on Thursday night when Sophie Monk showed him the door.

But contestant Ryan Jones hasn't had much trouble finding love since his reality show stint.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old builder has revealed he's found another lady who has taken his breath away.

"It's early days yet but I think she's pretty special, I can't say any more," he has told the publication.

He also says that him leaving the show was a "mutual decision" between him and Sophie, but it didn't quite come across like that to viewers on screen.

Ryan raised eyebrows from the very first episode of The Bachelorette, when he famously whisked Sophie away for a private chat before she could properly address the group of bachelors.

On Thursday night he reinforced that he's keen to meet a woman who "looks after herself" and is not a "potty mouth".

"'I just think you should go off and meet the right girl," Sophie then told Ryan.

