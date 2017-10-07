National treasure Sophie Monk suffered a wardrobe malfunction while holidaying in Thailand and it was all captured on camera.

Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction

The Bachelorette was doing a little dance with members of staff at her hotel wearing only a skimpy bikini when the incident occurred.

In the hilarious video, which was uploaded to Sophie's Instagram stories, the former radio host began jumping up-and-down and bobbing along with the staff.

As she began to increase the pace of her dance, her large bust very nearly popped out of her bikini top. Ever the pro, Sophie managed to prevent the impending nip slip just in time.

Sophie is staying at is the Amatara Wellness Resort, which, according to its website, is features one of South-east Asia's best ocean-view spa and wellness facilities.

The reality TV star has decided to spend time overseas while The Bachelortte is on-air in an effort to avoid spoiling the ending.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram