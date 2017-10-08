Khloe Kardashian's first appearance since pregnancy reports

Khloe Kardashian has emerged in public for the first time since reports started circulating that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child.

The reality star appeared at the Westfield Century shopping centre in LA for a fashion event, where she and her Good American jeans company co-founder Emma Grede spoke about female empowerment and body positivity.

“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” Khloe said. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

Khloe also spoke at length about the impact social media has had on her sense of freedom.

“I think really thinking about what you’re gonna post before you post [a photo], still staying true to you but know that once you put something out there it lives on the internet,” she said.

“Nowadays you can’t escape anything. So whatever you stand for if you believe in that, I’m not saying you can’t post sexy images or anything like that but just think about what you want to do with your career and your life and if that is on brand for you and that’s going to make you proud later in life then post it. I think that’s, all you can do is live for yourself. You can’t worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you.”

While Khloe is yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy reports, sources close to the star have told People magazine they're bona fide.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told People.

“This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."

