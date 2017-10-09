Reggie Bird: 'I had a stroke'

Regina Bird has previously opened up about losing her eyesight, and now the former Big Brother star has revealed another health scare.

Speaking to Woman's Day magazine, the 43-year-old mother-of-two says she recently suffered a stroke, resulting in her being rushed to the emergency department at a hospital.

"I was at work and all of a sudden my eye was droopy and my face went numb and I couldn't speak properly," she tells the publication.

After being taken to hospital by ambulance, Reggie underwent a series of scans and tests, and doctors "suspected I had Bell's palsy [a sudden paralysis of one side of the face]", she says.

But last week she was informed she'd actually suffered a mini stroke, just another stress playing on her mind as she mothers 11-year-old daughter Mia and seven-year-old son Lucas, who has cystic fibrosis.

"I need a new body," she jokes.

Last week the star took to social media to let fans know she wouldn't let her health, or a recent court battle with her former boyfriend, get the better of her.

"I have my ups and downs but after this week that I've had I can't believe how strong that I actually am #standup #voicetobeheard #truthprevails," she wrote.

Earlier this year Reggie opened up about her blindness during an appearance on Studio 10.

"I have no night vision and I've got just 10-degrees of central and both my eyes have cataracts on them," she said at the time.

As the winner of Australia’s Big Brother in 2003, Reggie walked away from the television series with a whopping $250,000 prize.

But over the years she has struggled with her finances, lost $40,000 to a conman who promised her her own TV show and been divorced twice.

