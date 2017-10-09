News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Reggie Bird: 'I had a stroke'

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Regina Bird has previously opened up about losing her eyesight, and now the former Big Brother star has revealed another health scare.

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
1:39

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
0:23

Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
Honey Boo Boo GOES OFF on Critics for Saying She &quot;Acts Black&quot;
1:46

Honey Boo Boo GOES OFF on Critics for Saying She "Acts Black"
This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1:00

This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1113_0500_nat_takei
0:59

George Takei denies sexual assault allegations
RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
0:09

RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian
The Music World Pays Tribute At 'Amy' Movie Premiere
0:54

The Music World Pays Tribute At 'Amy' Movie Premiere
Shania Twain Returns For DWTS Looking Very Different
0:51

Shania Twain Returns For DWTS Looking Very Different
10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star | KICK-ASS KIDS
5:04

10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star
 

Speaking to Woman's Day magazine, the 43-year-old mother-of-two says she recently suffered a stroke, resulting in her being rushed to the emergency department at a hospital.

"I was at work and all of a sudden my eye was droopy and my face went numb and I couldn't speak properly," she tells the publication.

Reggie Bird Big Brother stroke

Former Big Brother star Regina Bird has revealed she suffered a stroke recently. Source: Facebook

After being taken to hospital by ambulance, Reggie underwent a series of scans and tests, and doctors "suspected I had Bell's palsy [a sudden paralysis of one side of the face]", she says.

But last week she was informed she'd actually suffered a mini stroke, just another stress playing on her mind as she mothers 11-year-old daughter Mia and seven-year-old son Lucas, who has cystic fibrosis.

"I need a new body," she jokes.



Reggie was also diagnosed with Retina Pigmentosa when she was 29 - pictured here with daughter Mia. Source: Insatgram

As the winner of Australia’s Big Brother in 2003, Reggie walked away from the television series with a whopping $250,000 prize. Source: AAP

Last week the star took to social media to let fans know she wouldn't let her health, or a recent court battle with her former boyfriend, get the better of her.

"I have my ups and downs but after this week that I've had I can't believe how strong that I actually am #standup #voicetobeheard #truthprevails," she wrote.

Earlier this year Reggie opened up about her blindness during an appearance on Studio 10.

"I have no night vision and I've got just 10-degrees of central and both my eyes have cataracts on them," she said at the time.

RELATED: Reggie Bird from Big Brother is blind and homeless

As the winner of Australia’s Big Brother in 2003, Reggie walked away from the television series with a whopping $250,000 prize.

But over the years she has struggled with her finances, lost $40,000 to a conman who promised her her own TV show and been divorced twice.

The Big Brother winner and former fish and chip shop owner from Tasmania has two children, Mia, 10, and Lucas, seven. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top