Hamish Blake's skin cancer warning

Australian radio host Hamish Blake is encouraging fans to get regular checkups.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 2Day FM star shared a photo of himself with a few bandaids plastered across his nose.

"Guys I have a secret to tell you: there are several band aids on my nose," he wrote.

He added: "You would never know this if I didn't tell you because they are skin coloured and therefore, according to the medical industry, perfectly camouflaged. But I feel it's better to be honest. I don't just have a beautiful, natural, large, handsome, very rough textured nose. (PS get skin checks)".

Fans immediately took to the comments section underneath the post to show their support towards the media personality.

One follower wrote: "Agree @hamishblakeshotz I just had surgery on Friday to remove a level 3 melanoma. Skin checks save lives!"

Hamish's post comes just a few months after fellow Australian star, Hugh Jackman, had his fifth skin cancer removed in February.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well," he shared on social media at the time, along with a photo in which his nose was also bandaged.

He added: "Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen".

RELATED: Hamish and Andy are heading for 'shock split'

RELATED: Hamish and Andy turned down huge offer for TV show

At the time, Kally Papantoniou, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Dermatology, told Yahoo Beauty: "He [Hugh] comes from a part of the world with some of the highest skin cancer rates, which is in part due to the lifestyle and sun exposure risks".

The doctor, who hasn't actually treated the actor, added: "These cancers are often due to the exposures we had when we were in our young teens and 20s".

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram