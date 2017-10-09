Did Emma Thompson subtly call out Harvey Weinstein months ago?

Harvey Weinstein’s whole world has been turned upside-down after scandalous sexual abuse allegations emerged over the weekend.

Now it turns out Weinstein wasn’t opposed to calling out actresses on their weight either as The New York Post reported that he called Hayley Atwell a “fat pig” on the set of film Brideshead Revisited.

However, it seems Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson subtly called out the producer back in March during an interview on Scandinavian chat show Skavlan. Watch above.

“There was a wonderful actress I was working with on something called Brideshead Revisted,” the 58-year-old said. “The producers said to her: ‘Will you lose some weight?’”

“She was absolutely exquisite,” the actress continued. “I said to them: ‘If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that.’”

It very well seems she was calling out Weinstein as a source recently told The New York Post: “Emma called out Harvey for being a misogynist and a bully and really gave him a hard time".

Former news anchor Lauren Sivan told the Huff Post about an alleged incident, where Harvey Weinstein forced her to watch him masturbate in a restaurant until he ejaculated into a potted plant in the hall.

The journalist says the incident happened when she rejected his advances, telling him she had a boyfriend.

After, she said he turned to her and said, 'Well, can you just stand there and shut up' until after he'd finished touching himself. She told the publication she was 'trapped' by Weinstein’s body in a hallway and was 'intimidated'.

Unfortunately, she felt at the time she couldn't come forward as she feared Weinstein's 'power', but she did tell several friends.

It now looks like the 65-year-old’s actions have finally caught up with him.

