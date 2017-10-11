Is this movie the new Groundhog Day?

She was part of the La La Land craze, but now actress Jessica Rothe has a scary new role with a familiar storyline audiences might recognise.

Jessica Rothe talks new role in Happy Death Day

Chatting to Be ahead of the release of her new flickHappy Death Day, the 30-year-old actress said she hopes audiences pick up on the reference toGroundhogDay, adding it was a privilege to be a part of a "variation" of the 1993 hit movie.

“It is so much fun being in a movie that pays homage to such an incredible movie, I grew up on Groundhog Day, I’m obsessed with Bill Murray I think he’s brilliant," Jessica told Be.

"It was so much fun getting to play that variation on the theme and jump into a version of the story that was infused not only with horror and also with so much brilliant, intelligent comedy, and all of these action sequences."

In the flick, produced by the same team as the hit Get Out, Jessica plays Tree Gelbman who wakes up on her birthday only to be killed at the end of every day day and until she works who her mysterious killer is, she repeats her birthday over and over.

And while she admitted filming had its challenges, Jessica went on adding she couldn't turn down in the opportunity to be involved in a project that meant acting out the same day numerous times.

"It felt like the opportunity, reliving the day over and over again, it kind of open the world and the world is your oyster. There were no boundaries for Tree and that is such an incredible opportunity as an actress."

Speaking about her character's development over the course of the film, Jessica added she believes her character's journey is relatable, even if waking up in the same day isn't.

"I really related to the aspect of her character that won’t give up, and decides at one point in the movie, that she feels like a victim, she feels trapped and she makes a conscious decision 'I am not going to let this beat me' and that is something that I can really relate to," Jessica said.

"I felt it was really important and I also think that her journey of looking at what you do to change ones self is such an important message and something that we could all probably do to some success. I also really like the part of the movie that shows people aren’t always what you think.

"Tree seems likes this narcissistic sorority but she is actually so much more complex than that. Carter, at first is a nerd she writes off but he ends up being her only true friend who sees her for what she truly is," she added.

"As the days repeat and go on more and more layers get peeled back and we start to see all of these characters that exist on this college campus are a lot more complicated than what you think at first sight."

And while excited for the upcoming release of Happy Death Day, Jessica also reflected on her involvement with last year's hit La La Land, saying it was a "dream" to work alongside Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

"It was amazing. I grew up on movie musicals and they have such a dear place in my heart so the change to work on one was top of my bucket list," she recalled to Be. "And not only that but I got to make a movie musical with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling which is just like the dream and it was a gift. Emma was a joy to work with, she is one of the most generous, kind, lovely human beings I have ever met."

Happy Death Day is in cinemas from October 12.

Happy Death Day is in cinemas from October 12.