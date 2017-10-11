Harvey Weinstein 'going to rehab in Europe'

Harvey Weinstein has made headlines as of late, following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 65-year-old film producer, who's since been fired from his company, The Weinstein Company, is now reportedly planning to flee the US and head to Europe for a stint in rehab.

According to TMZ, Weinstein is "boarding a private jet Tuesday night, bound for a rehab center in Europe for sex addiction".

Sources have apparently told the publication that the film producer has remained calm despite the Hollywood backlash he now faces from some of the most high-profile actors and actresses in the industry.

His time away will reportedly not only help him deal with his issues, but allow him to recharge and then have a new start when he's back.

"He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas," a source tells TMZ.

Earlier this month a slew of sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Weinstein.

The award-winning film producer was then fired from his own company - The Weinstein Company - with the board of directors saying "in light of new information about misconduct" Harvey no longer had a role at the company, which he founded in 2005 with his brother Robert Weinstein.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company -- Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar -- have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.

Weinstein allegedly reached "eight previously undisclosed settlements" with several women, including former assistants and actresses, who made allegations of "sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact" against the 65-year-old, according to an investigation by the New York Times.

In a statement given to the publication, Harvey, who is behind some of the biggest films including Shakespeare in Love and Chicago, revealed he would be taking leave from his company while he deals with the issues and actions "head on".

"I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," he said via the statement.

"I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on."

Harvey continued in the full statement, saying that he is "learning" appropriate workplace behaviour and that times have changed since he first started in the industry.

