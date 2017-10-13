News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Apollo was The Hulk’s body double in Thor: Ragnarok

Olivia Morris
He’s shot to stardom while vying for Sophie Monk’s heart on The Bachelorette but it turns out Apollo Jackson is already a movie star in his own right.

There’s no denying Apollo is obviously a big, muscly guy

And it’s definitely worked in his favour because the magician was the body double for The Hulk in the upcoming Marvel hit Thor: Ragnarok, starring none other than Mr Muscles himself Chris Hemsworth.

He’s shot to stardom while vying for Sophie Monk’s heart on The Bachelorette but Apollo is already a movie star in his own right. Source: Channel 10

That body though, Apollo. Source: Channel 10

The 24-year-old told the Gold Coast Bulletin: “I am a massive nerd so I was super excited and so stoked to do a marvel movie.”

The Hulk Apollo Jackson Bachelorette 2017 Australia

The magician was the muscly body double for The Hulk. Source: Marvel Pictures

As well as being the body-double for Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo), Apollo also was cast as a gladiator extra in a few scenes.

He even got to do a scene alongside the almighty Thor himself.

The 24-year-old is currently vying for Sophie Monk's heart. Source: Channel 10

“I got the opportunity to do a scene with Chris Hemsworth and he was just a fun, down-to-earth guy, who is so normal and humble. He’s definitely a role model I look up to in the industry,” Apollo told the publication.

WOW. Source: Giphy

We wonder if Chris and Apollo had a muscle-off. That’s something we’d love to see.

