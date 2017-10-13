Karl Stefanovic and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough couldn't take their eyes off each other on Friday when attending a charity luncheon.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's red carpet debut

Attending the Bistro Moncur Woollahra Ladies Luncheon together, the pair made their red carpet debut.

Jasmine, 33, was dressed to impress, stepping out in a white blazer and matching trousers.

Meanwhile Karl, 43, sported a dark suit teamed with a white shirt and printed tie.

As they posed for photos with each other, the couple shared some laughs.

They were not the only famous face at the event, with the likes of PR queen Roxy Jacenko and cricket WAG Kyly Clarke also in attendance.

Held in Sydney, the event was aimed at raising funds for The Royal Hospital for Women, Newborn Care Centre.

