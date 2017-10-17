'Glee' star's suicide attempt after child porn charges

Disgraced Glee star Mark Salling has reportedly attempted suicide a month before he struck a plea deal in his child porn case.

TMZ reports the 35-year-old was at home on August 22 when he attempted to take his own life but “freaked out” and screamed for his roommate.

The publication claims the roommate found Mark “bleeding” and he was subsequently rushed to hospital.

Mark then had to be taken for a psychiatric evaluation and was later admitted to a rehab facility for psychological issues.

In a message on his website, Mark’s lawyer wrote: “Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself.

Mark could be facing between four and seven years behind bars after admitting to having 50,000 images of child pornography in his home.

The actor was originally facing a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

*For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au/(https://www.lifeline.org.au/)*

