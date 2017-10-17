Karl spotted looking glum after Lisa's departure

Photos have emerged showing Karl Stefanovic just moments after it was publically announced his co-host Lisa Wilkinson would be leaving Today.

Karl Stefanovic looking glum after Lisa Wilkinson's departure

Lisa took to Twitter last night to announce her departure, adding that she’s taking up a senior hosting role with Channel Ten’s The Project.

Not long after the Tweet went out, a glum-looking Karl was spotted at Sydney’s Four Seasons Hotel where he was attending a fashion event with his girlfriend, Jasmine Yarbough.

* Lisa Wilkinson quits Today Show after pay row

* Lisa Wilkinson reveals rival 'ruthlessly tried to take her down'

According to the Daily Mail, Karl, 43, remained tight-lipped when quizzed about his co-hosts defection.

The publication reports the father-of-three only spoke with his 33-year-old girlfriend as the pair mingled in the foyer.

Despite refusing to answer any questions last night, Karl addressed Lisa's departure on Today this morning saying she handled her role on the breakfast show with "grace and beauty".

"For 10 years Lisa has dragged herself out of be at 3:30 in the morning, fed the dogs and cats and put a load of washing on and come into work and sat on my left to inform you at home about what's happening in the world," the 43-year-old started.

"For 10 years she has handled those brutal, brutal hours with grace, beauty, intelligence, and a wicked, wicked sense of humour."

Her exit from the network comes after speculation surrounding her salary expectations, with reports Lisa demanded the same pay as co-host Karl, who is reportedly earning between $6-$9 million over three years.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram