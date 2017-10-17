News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Karl spotted looking glum after Lisa's departure

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

Photos have emerged showing Karl Stefanovic just moments after it was publically announced his co-host Lisa Wilkinson would be leaving Today.

Karl Stefanovic looking glum after Lisa Wilkinson's departure

Karl Stefanovic looking glum after Lisa Wilkinson's departure

Lisa took to Twitter last night to announce her departure, adding that she’s taking up a senior hosting role with Channel Ten’s The Project.

Karl and his girlfriend Jasmine were spotted in the lobby of Sydney's Four Season's Hotel not long after Lisa Wilkinson announced she would be leaving Today. Source: Diimex

Karl appeared glum and remained tight-lipped while wandering about the lobby of The Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney. Source: Diimez

Not long after the Tweet went out, a glum-looking Karl was spotted at Sydney’s Four Seasons Hotel where he was attending a fashion event with his girlfriend, Jasmine Yarbough.

* Lisa Wilkinson quits Today Show after pay row
* Lisa Wilkinson reveals rival 'ruthlessly tried to take her down'

According to the Daily Mail, Karl, 43, remained tight-lipped when quizzed about his co-hosts defection.

Karl was spotted waiting alone in the lobby of The Four Seasons Hotel but only spoke to his girlfriend Jasmine when she returned from her fashion event. Source: Diimex

Jasmine and Karl appeared cagey and didn't speak to anyone else while wandering around The Four Seasons Hotel. Source: Diimex

The publication reports the father-of-three only spoke with his 33-year-old girlfriend as the pair mingled in the foyer.

Despite refusing to answer any questions last night, Karl addressed Lisa's departure on Today this morning saying she handled her role on the breakfast show with "grace and beauty".

lisa wilkinson quit today show

Lisa Wilkinson has quit The Today Show on Monday Night. Source: Getty

"For 10 years Lisa has dragged herself out of be at 3:30 in the morning, fed the dogs and cats and put a load of washing on and come into work and sat on my left to inform you at home about what's happening in the world," the 43-year-old started.

"For 10 years she has handled those brutal, brutal hours with grace, beauty, intelligence, and a wicked, wicked sense of humour."

Her exit from the network comes after speculation surrounding her salary expectations, with reports Lisa demanded the same pay as co-host Karl, who is reportedly earning between $6-$9 million over three years.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top