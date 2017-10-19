News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap
Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap

Angelina Jolie 'refused' Hugh Hefner Playboy offer

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She was once known for her wild child behaviour, but there was one offer Angelina Jolie "always refused".

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
6:41

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
1:56

Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
6:33

They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
0:55

Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
3:08

Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
1:55

Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
4:50

8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
0:46

Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids

Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids
 

After Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner passed away last month at age 91, sources tell RadarOnline he always thought the 42-year-old actress was "the one who got away" when it came to posing for his famous mag.

"Hugh wanted Angelina more than any female celebrity in the world. He always said that she was the one that got away," the insider reveals to the outlet.

Hugh Hefner dead age 91

Hugh always wanted Ange to pose for Playboy. Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie movies

Ange "always refused" the offer to poses nude. Source: Getty

Hugh was reportedly so keen for Ange to pose nude he even offered her the big bucks if she'd be willing to appear in the magazine.

"Heff wanted Jolie so much that he offered her a million dollars," the source added, however it seems the notorious ladies man couldn't tempt the actress, with the source saying Ange "always refused" his offers.

Of course had Ange decided to take Hef up on the offer she would have been in the company of many other Hollywood stars who have posed for the mag with Drew Barrymore, Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe and Charlize Theron who have appeared in Playboy.

Angelina Jolie kids

No doubt the actress wanted to keep her modesty for her kids. Source: Getty

And while she might have decided to keep her clothes on - no doubt for the sake of her six kids - it seems Ange is still a little kooky with New Idea reporting this week she was "planning her own funeral".
Angelina Jolie is 'planning her own funeral'
Why has Holly remained silent since Hugh's death?

After revealing earlier this year she's faced numerous health issues over the past year including Bell's Palsy, the mag reported Ange is busy planning her own funeral and making sure her brood of six kids are across all the preparations, for whenever they may come.

"She's spent a lot of time recently putting together her will and trust, and that includes a whole section of how she where she wants to be buried," an insider said.

Hugh Hefner Pamela Anderson

Hef no had shortage of beauties in the mag. Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie 2017

The star is reportedly busy planning her funeral. Source: Getty

And while many may have a complex when it comes to death, the source adds the actress is "black and white" about going into the light.

"Angie's very black-and-white about this stuff, she treats it like a household chore."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top