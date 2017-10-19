Angelina Jolie 'refused' Hugh Hefner Playboy offer

She was once known for her wild child behaviour, but there was one offer Angelina Jolie "always refused".

After Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner passed away last month at age 91, sources tell RadarOnline he always thought the 42-year-old actress was "the one who got away" when it came to posing for his famous mag.

"Hugh wanted Angelina more than any female celebrity in the world. He always said that she was the one that got away," the insider reveals to the outlet.

Hugh was reportedly so keen for Ange to pose nude he even offered her the big bucks if she'd be willing to appear in the magazine.

"Heff wanted Jolie so much that he offered her a million dollars," the source added, however it seems the notorious ladies man couldn't tempt the actress, with the source saying Ange "always refused" his offers.

Of course had Ange decided to take Hef up on the offer she would have been in the company of many other Hollywood stars who have posed for the mag with Drew Barrymore, Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe and Charlize Theron who have appeared in Playboy.

And while she might have decided to keep her clothes on - no doubt for the sake of her six kids - it seems Ange is still a little kooky with New Idea reporting this week she was "planning her own funeral".

After revealing earlier this year she's faced numerous health issues over the past year including Bell's Palsy, the mag reported Ange is busy planning her own funeral and making sure her brood of six kids are across all the preparations, for whenever they may come.

"She's spent a lot of time recently putting together her will and trust, and that includes a whole section of how she where she wants to be buried," an insider said.

And while many may have a complex when it comes to death, the source adds the actress is "black and white" about going into the light.

"Angie's very black-and-white about this stuff, she treats it like a household chore."

