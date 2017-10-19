Sara and Erin Foster dress as 'feuding' First Ladies

Celebrity sisters Sara and Erin Foster decided to do something special for Halloween and dressed up as the 'feuding First Ladies.

The siblings created a mock up of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, and his current wife, Melania, fighting it out for the top spot beside the President.

As you can see, the results are hilarious.

In a parody for E!, Erin and Sara not only nail two of their most iconic outfits, but also their accents.

"I'm the real first lady," they both say to the camera. They're practically doppelgängers.

Melania married the now 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, in 2005, while Ivana had been married to him for 15 years until 1992.

The inspo for the comedy spoof was Ivana's recent controversial comments where she called herself the real 'first lady'.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the President's ex said she was basically 'the first lady'.

Melania drew out her claws in a scathing response, issued via The White House.

"There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex," she said. "This is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

The pair hit headlines again when Ivana stood by her remarks.

"I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump,'" she said. "I was first wife."

Of course, Erin and Sara had something to say on the high profile clash for First Lady status.

"Personally, I think it's interesting for anyone to be bragging about being married to Donald Trump at this point," Erin told E!

We couldn't agree more.

