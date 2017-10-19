News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Sara and Erin Foster dress as 'feuding' First Ladies

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Celebrity sisters Sara and Erin Foster decided to do something special for Halloween and dressed up as the 'feuding First Ladies.

Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
1:58

Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
0:17

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
10:55

Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
Natalie Portman Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Being Named Her Doppelganger - JS
7:36

Natalie Portman Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Being Named Her Doppelganger - JS
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West REACT To Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
1:13

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West REACT To Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
'OH NO!' Kids Lose Dad's GoPro
1:46

'OH NO!' Kids Lose Dad's GoPro
Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
1:44

Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
1:44

Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
Katherine Schwarzenegger On Defending Her Father During Twitter Feud With President Trump: 'I'm Very Protective'
2:44

Katherine Schwarzenegger On Defending Her Father During Twitter Feud With President Trump: 'I'm Very Protective'
Grandparents Discover Siri for the First Time
1:15

Grandparents Discover Siri for the First Time
Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
1:35

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
 

The siblings created a mock up of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, and his current wife, Melania, fighting it out for the top spot beside the President.

As you can see, the results are hilarious.

The pair transformed themselves into Ivana and Melania Trump. Source: E!

In a parody for E!, Erin and Sara not only nail two of their most iconic outfits, but also their accents.

"I'm the real first lady," they both say to the camera. They're practically doppelgängers.

Can the real Ivana please stand up? Source: Getty/E!

Melania married the now 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, in 2005, while Ivana had been married to him for 15 years until 1992.

The inspo for the comedy spoof was Ivana's recent controversial comments where she called herself the real 'first lady'.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the President's ex said she was basically 'the first lady'.

The sister's have totally won Halloween already with their costumes. Source: E!

Melania drew out her claws in a scathing response, issued via The White House.

"There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex," she said. "This is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

The pair hit headlines again when Ivana stood by her remarks.

"I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump,'" she said. "I was first wife."

Real Melania Vs Fake Melania. Uncanny. Source: Getty/E!

Of course, Erin and Sara had something to say on the high profile clash for First Lady status.

"Personally, I think it's interesting for anyone to be bragging about being married to Donald Trump at this point," Erin told E!

We couldn't agree more.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top