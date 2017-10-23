Harvey Weinstein 'lied to pregnant wife'

News

It's hard to believe there could be more shocking revelations about Harvey Weinstein's life come to light, however the disgraced producer's ex-chauffeur has shared more disturbing insight into his life.

Mickael Chemloul, who worked for the 65-year-old when in France, has told The Sun how Harvey was known as "le pork" or "the pig" in the South of France and allegedly had an "emergency stash" of condoms and Viagra his cars glove compartment for the producer.

"Weinstein was a terrible man to work for. Everyone knew him as le pork because of his size and because he sweated so much. When he came to Cannes we all knew what to expect," the 56-year-old told the publication.

Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment

Harvey's ex driver has claimed he witnessed Harvey pick up women in France. Source: Getty

Harvey Weinstein wife

Mickael says he was forced to lie to Harvey's then-pregnant wife Georgina. Source: Getty

Mickael also recounts how he witnessed the movie producer pick up women at a boat party while Harvey's then-pregnant wife Georgina Chapman slept at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

"She was a good-looking girl, around 25 to 30, who had clearly had a few drinks. This was a fairly familiar sight for me, but even I was shocked when I heard her say, 'Don’t hurt me' in the car,'" Mickael alleged.

"I turned and saw her with her head in his lap and him pulling her hair. I knew Georgina decided to stay in her room and miss the party because she was feeling tired. I said to Harvey, 'Are you sure?' He replied, 'Just drive to the f***ing Cap.'"

He continues saying he was forced to lie to the fashion designer when she rang in the early hours of the morning to check on her husband's whereabouts.

"When we arrived, Harvey got out with the girl and headed for another room. He was with her until 5am and left her there to go back to Georgina. The worst of it was that Georgina phoned me at 4.30 while I was trying to catch some sleep in the car and asked me where Harvey was.


Harvey Weinstein kids

Georgina left her husband after he was accused of decades of sexual harassment. Source: Getty

Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment

Harvey has reportedly left rehab after a weel. Source: Getty

"I was in an awkward spot. All I could think of was he had gone for a meeting with some business friends. I felt forced to lie. I remember a night porter saying to me, 'What is he doing coming in with a hooker when his wife is asleep upstairs?' When Harvey finally turned up he looked in a right state, sweating like a pig with his shirt out. 'What did you tell my wife?' he blurted. To be honest, he sickened me."

The revelations come after Harvey checked-out of an Arizona rehab facility after just one week following the series of allegations he has bullied, intimidated and even raped women in the entertainment industry over the last three decades.

The psychologist who worked with Harvey told TMZ they had focused on "dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy."

