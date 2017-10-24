News

Sam Wood shares sweet snap of daughter Willow

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Former Bachelor Sam Wood and fiance Snezana Markovski welcomed their baby daughter Willow into the world earlier this month.

And it seems the new dad hasn't stopped doting on his new addition to his family after posting yet another cute snap on his Instagram of his beloved baby girl.

Baby Willow was seen pursing her lips while lying on a fluffy pink blanket. Source: Instagram

The cute pic saw baby Willow on a pink blanket in a cute elephant print jumpsuit and matching beanie pulling a funny face and pursing her lips.



He shared a cute pic of him with baby Willow. So Sleepy. Source: Instagram

The image was accompanied by a simple caption, "No words," with a love heart emoji. Aww.

It's not the first time the devoted father has taken to his Instagram to share snaps of his daughter.

In a pic he shared last week, Eve - who is the 12-year-old daughter of Sam's fiance Snezana Markovski - can be seen smiling as she holds her new baby sister protectively.

Sam Wood shares cute snap of baby daughter Willow Wendy with big sister Eve. Source: Instagram

The caption on the picture read, "Sisters," with a love heart emoji.

The couple welcomed baby Willow last week. Source: Getty

A number of fans got pretty clucky upon seeing the picture, with one writing: "That is seriously a beautiful baby," and another commenting: "Two beautiful girls."

We love getting new pic updates from the cute family and can't wait to see what he posts next.

