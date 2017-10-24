News

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
The secret Game of Thrones episode you'll never see

Rebekah Scanlan
Thought you'd seen every episode of GoTs?

Well, we can tell you right now you're sadly mistaken.

Game of Thrones hunk Kit Harrington has just dropped a major truth bomb, revealing there is an episode of the hit drama stashed away that will never see the light of day.

Kit Harrington who plays Jon Snow dropped a major bomb. Source: HBO

Yup, you heard us right.

The man who has played Jon Snow for eight years made the massive revelation during an interview with The Guardian, much to every fan's surprise.

Naturally, the discovery that the team at HBO are holding out on us has left fans bitterly disappointed.

Actual footage of GoTs fans around the world. Source: Giphy

But Kit, 30, explains the never before seen pilot episode was canned because it "didn't feel right".

“They made a lot of mistakes. It didn’t look right, didn’t feel right, had nothing different about it," he told them.

The star has begun filming on the eighth and final season of the show. Source: HBO

In fact, the original episode is deemed so embarrassing by everyone who worked on it, they often threaten to release it when Kit is being too rowdy.

“They say, if I ever p**s them off too much, they’ll release it on YouTube," he said. “Every now and then, they send me a screengrab, just as a threat.”

Surely it can't be that bad? Source: Giphy

Well, now we REALLY want to see it.

