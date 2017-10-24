The secret Game of Thrones episode you'll never see

Thought you'd seen every episode of GoTs?

Well, we can tell you right now you're sadly mistaken.

Game of Thrones hunk Kit Harrington has just dropped a major truth bomb, revealing there is an episode of the hit drama stashed away that will never see the light of day.

Yup, you heard us right.

The man who has played Jon Snow for eight years made the massive revelation during an interview with The Guardian, much to every fan's surprise.

Naturally, the discovery that the team at HBO are holding out on us has left fans bitterly disappointed.

But Kit, 30, explains the never before seen pilot episode was canned because it "didn't feel right".

“They made a lot of mistakes. It didn’t look right, didn’t feel right, had nothing different about it," he told them.

In fact, the original episode is deemed so embarrassing by everyone who worked on it, they often threaten to release it when Kit is being too rowdy.

“They say, if I ever p**s them off too much, they’ll release it on YouTube," he said. “Every now and then, they send me a screengrab, just as a threat.”

Well, now we REALLY want to see it.

