Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap
Anna Faris reveals sexual harassment

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's in a long line of actresses who have come forward following the Harvey Weinstein scandal and now Anna Faris has revealed her own story of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old star candidly spoke about her experience on her Unqualified podcast, revealing she was slapped in front of the entire set by a male director.

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle," Anna said on the episode.

Anna has shared her own story of harassment in Hollywood. Source: Getty

The actress said a director slapped her on the set of a movie. Anna starred in House Bunny in 2008. Source: Columbia Pictures

The House Bunny actress continues, saying she was too shocked by what had just occurred to confront the unnamed director over his behaviour.

"I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, 'Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.'

“It made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male," she added.

Anna shared another experience with the same director, saying he told her agent that the reason she was getting hired was because she had "great legs".

"Listen, that’s a f***ing great compliment. I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I’m hired because of these elements — not because of [talent]."

The star said the experience made her feel "small". Source: Getty

Anna isn't the only star speaking out. Source: Getty

Anna joins the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, and Heather Graham, who have all come forward sharing their own experiences of harassment in Hollywood either by Harvey or a number of other unnamed directors.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Toback along with fashion photographer Terry Richardson have also recently been accused of misconduct.

