Mariah Carey sports $10M ring from ex James Packer

She's been dating backing dancer Bryan Tanaka since her split from fiancé James Packer.

But it seems Mariah Carey is not completely over her failed relationship with the Aussie millionaire.

The Always Be My Baby singer was spotted at a glitzy fashion party in LA wearing her $10 million engagement ring, signalling she may be trying to ridicule her ex.

Dressed in a sparkly black outfit that matched the whopping great big rock, Mariah gave onlookers a huge smile as she attended with her younger beau, Bryan, 34.

The ring which was once a token of affection, was worn on her right hand.

The mum of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with former hubby Nick Cannon, was performing at a Chanel event.

She dated James for 18 months before they split up in October last year.

Just last week, the media mogul commented for the first time on their failed relationship, telling The Australian it was 'a mistake.'

Maybe that's why she wanted to have a sneaky dig at her ex?

