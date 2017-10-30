Shane Warne slams Bachelor rumours

After the most successful season of The Bachelorette ever with celebrity Sophie Monk, Shane Warne might be set to follow in the footsteps of the 37-year-old.

According to New Idea, Warnie is “ironing out the finer details” of his prospective $1 million contract with Channel Ten to be the next Bachelor.

“Sophie’s season has done wonders for the network and they are desperate to keep viewers interested,” an insider told the magazine. “And Warnie is Australia’s ultimate bachelor, isn’t he?”

However, Warnie has epically denied the rumours taking to Twitter to slam the mag.

"Once AGAIN 'No Idea' has completely made up a story about me being the new bachelor ! (sic)" he wrote.

Once AGAIN “No Idea” has completely made up a story about me being the new bachelor ! This is hurtful to me & my children as it’s total lies — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 29, 2017

Ps I have not had one conversation with anyone about this. How can they continue to print lies about me, make up stories & get away with it? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 29, 2017

The 48-year-old was previously married to Simone Callahan, whom he has three children with.

The couple eventually split in 2010 after a series of high-profile infidelities.

He also had a profile relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley announcing their engagement in late 2011 but the pair split in December 2013.

