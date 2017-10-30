News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Shane Warne slams Bachelor rumours

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

After the most successful season of The Bachelorette ever with celebrity Sophie Monk, Shane Warne might be set to follow in the footsteps of the 37-year-old.

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
2:12

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Shoppers empty supermarket shelves ahead of Storm Emma
0:34

Shoppers empty supermarket shelves ahead of Storm Emma
'Meet me at Maccas' haircut chaos
0:50

'Meet me at Maccas' haircut chaos
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
2:32

Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1:00

This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
0205_1800_nsw_jenner
0:18

Kylie Jenner gives birth to girl
1113_0500_nat_takei
0:59

George Takei denies sexual assault allegations
RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
0:09

RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
 

According to New Idea, Warnie is “ironing out the finer details” of his prospective $1 million contract with Channel Ten to be the next Bachelor.

Shane Warne Bachelor 2018

Shane Warne (here in Melbourne earlier this year) is reportedly set to be the next Bachelor. Source: Getty

“Sophie’s season has done wonders for the network and they are desperate to keep viewers interested,” an insider told the magazine. “And Warnie is Australia’s ultimate bachelor, isn’t he?”

However, Warnie has epically denied the rumours taking to Twitter to slam the mag.

"Once AGAIN 'No Idea' has completely made up a story about me being the new bachelor ! (sic)" he wrote.




The 48-year-old was previously married to Simone Callahan, whom he has three children with.

Shane was previously married to Simone Callahan. They are pictured here just before they split in 2010. Source: Getty

The couple eventually split in 2010 after a series of high-profile infidelities.

He also had a profile relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley announcing their engagement in late 2011 but the pair split in December 2013.

He was also engaged to Elizabeth Hurley. The pair are pictured here together in 2013 just before their split. Source: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top