Alex Nation's cheeky beach romp

After going public with her new relationship earlier this year, it seems Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan Luxa are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

The former Bachelor contestant, who ultimately won Richie Strahan's heart before the relationship seemingly soured less than a year later, has been seen frolicking on the beach in Bali with her new love in a teeny tiny bikini.

The couple left little to the imagination and packed on the PDA as they played in the ocean and kissed while relaxing on the shores.

Mother-of-one Alex showed off her washboard abs and perky behind in a bikini, while Maegan was a little more covered in a black tank top and shorts.

The two lovebirds couldn't get enough of each other, holding onto each other tight and kissing as they tried to dodge the waves.

Shortly after they went public, Alex opened up about her relationship with Maegan.

Talking on her radio show 88.3 Southern FM, the 26-year-old, was discussing the upcoming same-sex marriage plebiscite and urged listeners to vote in favour of gay marriage.

"I think if you have a connection with someone you can’t – people can’t help who they connect with," she said at the time.

Alex and her 31-year-old girlfriend met earlier this year while playing for the Frankston Bombers AFL team.

The blonde beauty also joked about the media scrutiny surrounding her lesbian romance, but then took a more serious tone when discussing gay marriage.

"We should celebrate love between people whether it is male, male and female or woman and female."

She also revealed that joining her football team opened her up to the world of lesbian relationships.

"Before being in a football club I didn’t have any friends that were in relationships with women I’d never experienced that," she added before also saying saying she was "close to everyone" at the football club.

