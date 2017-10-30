News

Alex Nation's cheeky beach romp

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

After going public with her new relationship earlier this year, it seems Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan Luxa are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

The former Bachelor contestant, who ultimately won Richie Strahan's heart before the relationship seemingly soured less than a year later, has been seen frolicking on the beach in Bali with her new love in a teeny tiny bikini.

The couple left little to the imagination and packed on the PDA as they played in the ocean and kissed while relaxing on the shores.

Alex Nation girlfriend

Alex and Maegan frolic in the ocean. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation Bachelor Australia

The couple put on a cheeky display in Bali. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation Richie Strahan

They couldn't get enough of each other it seemed. Source: Diimex

Mother-of-one Alex showed off her washboard abs and perky behind in a bikini, while Maegan was a little more covered in a black tank top and shorts.

The two lovebirds couldn't get enough of each other, holding onto each other tight and kissing as they tried to dodge the waves.

Shortly after they went public, Alex opened up about her relationship with Maegan.

Talking on her radio show 88.3 Southern FM, the 26-year-old, was discussing the upcoming same-sex marriage plebiscite and urged listeners to vote in favour of gay marriage.

Alex Nation and girlfriend

The couple went public earlier this year. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation Instagram

The mother-of-one couldn't help but laugh at her girlfriend's jokes. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation news

Alex showed off her washboard abs. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation Maegan Luxa

Maegan and Alex are all smiles! Source: Diimex

Alex Nation age

Alex is not letting go. Source: Diimex

"I think if you have a connection with someone you can’t – people can’t help who they connect with," she said at the time.

Alex and her 31-year-old girlfriend met earlier this year while playing for the Frankston Bombers AFL team.

The blonde beauty also joked about the media scrutiny surrounding her lesbian romance, but then took a more serious tone when discussing gay marriage.

The couple puckered up. Source: Diimex

Alex Nation football

The pair met after Alex joined Maegan's AFL team. Source: Diimex

So much kissing. Source: Diimex

Despite winning Richie's heart on The Bachelor, the relationship didn't last more than a year. Source: Diimex

Alex showed off her perky behind in a G-string bikini. Source: Diimex

"We should celebrate love between people whether it is male, male and female or woman and female."

She also revealed that joining her football team opened her up to the world of lesbian relationships.

"Before being in a football club I didn’t have any friends that were in relationships with women I’d never experienced that," she added before also saying saying she was "close to everyone" at the football club.

