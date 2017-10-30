Kevin Spacey slammed for alleged sexual misconduct apology

Kevin Spacey has been slammed online for using an apology over alleged sexual misconduct to come out as gay.

Twitter users have knocked the 58-year-old Oscar-winner for trying to “deflect” from the allegations, by revealing details about his sexuality.

It comes after the House of Cards actor took to his Twitter account to apologise to fellow actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp, who claims Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was just 14-years-old.

Rapp, who is now 46-years-old, told Buzzfeed News that Spacey invited him to his New York City apartment party back in 1986, when they were both working in Broadway shows.

Spacey would have been 26-years-old at the time and Rapp claims Spacey drunkenly climbed on top of him in bed and “tried to seduce” him.

"I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” Rapp told Buzzfeed.

He claims he managed to wrangle away from the actor and went home but after recent allegations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, he decided to speak out.

Spacey took to Twitter to apologise to Rapp, however, he’s been slammed for coming out as gay in the same post and accussed of ‘deflecting’ from the allegations.

“I am beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey started the post.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He then went on to address his sexuality, using the moment to come out as a gay man.

“I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he wrote.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women.

Um, you don’t address a very serious illegal issue of propositioning a minor for sex by having a coming out announcement. #FAIL — Traffy (@InfoNewsJunkie) October 30, 2017

Coming out as a deflection away from assault allegations is SOMETHING. pic.twitter.com/x2UrOca4HV — Kevin BOO'Keeffe 👻 (@kevinpokeeffe) October 30, 2017

exactly. we don't care if he's gay, good for him. but he said it here to deflect, to make people congratulate him on coming out — Coffee! (@rubytuesday1985) October 30, 2017

“I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

People began to take to Twitter to blast Spacey for linking the sexual misconduct allegations to his coming out as gay.

“Coming out as a deflection away from assault allegations is SOMETHING,” one person said.

“Um, you don’t address a very serious illegal issue of propositioning a minor for sex by having a coming out announcement,” another person said.

“We don't care if he's gay, good for him. but he said it here to deflect, to make people congratulate him on coming out,” a commenter said.

