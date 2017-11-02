News

The reason Kylie Jenner is silent over ‘pregnancy’

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re all pretty sure Kylie Jenner is with child but has not officially confirmed the pregnancy.

And now the real reason why she has stayed tight-lipped about her “bun in the oven” has been revealed and it has momager written all over it.

The legendary turning-a-sex-tape-into-a-multimillion-dollar-empire-machine Kris Jenner has a “vision” for her youngest daughter according to Radar Online.

Kylie Jenner pregnant

There is a reason why Kylie Jenner has been tight lipped about her "pregnancy" and all has to do with her mum Kris Jenner. The 20-year-old has been revealing a few hints of her "bump" on social media including this photo. Source: Instagram

Kylie Jenner pregnant Travis Scott

There is apparently going to be a pregnancy spin-off for Kylie. We did not see that coming. The star is pictured here back in April. Source: Getty

Listen to your momager, Kylie. Source: Giphy

“Kris instructed Kylie to wait until they are done filming the pregnancy spin-off special,” a source told the outlet.

A pregnancy spin-off? This is so unexpected.

“Kylie hates staying away from the spotlight, but Kris has a vision of how she wants this to go down, and she must listen to her mom,” the source added.

Kylie is yet to confirm that she is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott. The pair are pictured here together back in April. Source: Getty

Yes, Kylie. If you want to bring home the millions, you need to listen to your mother.

She's a well-oiled machine. Source: Giphy

But can this pregnancy spin-off happen soon please, Kris? We really just want know for definite about Kylie’s baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

While you’re at it why not chuck Khloe's pregnancy confirmation in there too.

