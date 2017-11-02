The reason Kylie Jenner is silent over ‘pregnancy’

We’re all pretty sure Kylie Jenner is with child but has not officially confirmed the pregnancy.

And now the real reason why she has stayed tight-lipped about her “bun in the oven” has been revealed and it has momager written all over it.

The legendary turning-a-sex-tape-into-a-multimillion-dollar-empire-machine Kris Jenner has a “vision” for her youngest daughter according to Radar Online.

“Kris instructed Kylie to wait until they are done filming the pregnancy spin-off special,” a source told the outlet.

A pregnancy spin-off? This is so unexpected.

“Kylie hates staying away from the spotlight, but Kris has a vision of how she wants this to go down, and she must listen to her mom,” the source added.

Yes, Kylie. If you want to bring home the millions, you need to listen to your mother.

But can this pregnancy spin-off happen soon please, Kris? We really just want know for definite about Kylie’s baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

While you’re at it why not chuck Khloe's pregnancy confirmation in there too.

