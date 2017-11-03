News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are 'over'
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are 'over'

Kyle Sandilands' feud with David Campbell: ‘He’s a peasant’

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

If you haven’t already gathered, Kyle Sandilands says what he wants, when he wants and rarely has a filter, especially if it comes to calling out people he doesn’t like.

The KIIS FM host has a long-running feud with Today Extra host David Campbell and he has revealed to news.com.au why that is.

“That c**k breath, I can’t stand him,” the radio shock jock told the outlet.

Kyle Sandilands feud David Campbell

KIIS FM host Kyle Sandilands has revealed he "can't stand" David Campbell. The shock jock is no stranger to saying what he thinks on air. Source: KIIS FM

David Campbell Kyle Sandilands feud

It all has to do with a comment David previously made about Kyle in the media. The Today Extra host is pictured here at an event last year. Source: Getty

While the pair used to be on friendly terms, it all turned sour for him when David called the radio host out for one of - as Kyle puts it - his “many f**k ups”.

“As soon as he had a chance to have a little whinge during one of my many f**k-ups of life, he was one of the ones to first sink the boot in as many people did,” the 46-year-old told the publication.

Kyle took it as 44-year-old David jumping on the bandwagon.

“He’s just a peasant,” Kyle said, “he’s no friend of mine.”

David is "no friend" to Kyle anymore. He is pictured here with his Today Extra co-host Sonia Kruger. Source: Getty

Kyle Sandilands friends feud

Kyle has previously said on air "he couldn't care less" about losing friends.. Source: KIIS FM / Instagram

Kyle has opened up about losing friends on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in the past saying he “couldn’t care less”.

The shock jock had been referring to former friends Brian McFadden and Jason ‘Labrat’ Hawkins.

Lesson of the day folks: don’t cross Kyle Sandilands because he will come for you.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

