Kyle Sandilands' feud with David Campbell: ‘He’s a peasant’

If you haven’t already gathered, Kyle Sandilands says what he wants, when he wants and rarely has a filter, especially if it comes to calling out people he doesn’t like.

The KIIS FM host has a long-running feud with Today Extra host David Campbell and he has revealed to news.com.au why that is.

“That c**k breath, I can’t stand him,” the radio shock jock told the outlet.

While the pair used to be on friendly terms, it all turned sour for him when David called the radio host out for one of - as Kyle puts it - his “many f**k ups”.

“As soon as he had a chance to have a little whinge during one of my many f**k-ups of life, he was one of the ones to first sink the boot in as many people did,” the 46-year-old told the publication.

Kyle took it as 44-year-old David jumping on the bandwagon.

“He’s just a peasant,” Kyle said, “he’s no friend of mine.”

Kyle has opened up about losing friends on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in the past saying he “couldn’t care less”.

The shock jock had been referring to former friends Brian McFadden and Jason ‘Labrat’ Hawkins.

Lesson of the day folks: don’t cross Kyle Sandilands because he will come for you.

