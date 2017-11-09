Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy's dustpan dance-off

News

In what way have they swept those split reports under the rug? With a dustpan dance-off.

Sophie posted the dance battle on her Instagram story and first up was Stu.

Stu Laundy dance-off Sophie Monk

Stu Laundy showed off his moves with the dustpan. Source: Instagram

Stu Laundy Sophie Monk dustpan dance off

He even added a slight twerk into his moves. Source: Instagram

The 44-year-old definitely busted a few dad dance moves while utilising the dustpan and brush mixed in with a bit of an Irish jig.

It was then Sophie's turn to show off her moves with the dustpan.

With few stomach ripples and another few bops, the 37-year-old showed off her cute moves.

Sophie showed off her abs while rippling her stomach as part of her moves. Source: Instagram

There was also a bit of hip shaking going on. Source: Instagram

Despite having only recently gone public with their relationship after Sophie chose Stu on The Bachelorette finale, the couple have been forced to fight off split rumours.

Last week, Sophie defended her “awkward” relationship with Stu on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Sophie Monk Bachelorette 2017 Stu Laundy

Sophie revealed her chosen man was Stu Laundy on The Bachelorette last week but the pair have already been fighting off split rumours. Source: Channel 10 / Instagram

The 37-year-old said she thought PDA was something younger couples did and insisted they're all over each other behind closed doors.

"We are very affectionate with each other when the cameras aren’t around," Sophie told the hosts. "He’s got kids as well, we’re not going to be all over each other. I think that’s more of a young thing."

