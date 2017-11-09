Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy's dustpan dance-off

Bachelorette couple Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have taken to Instagram to brush off (literally) all of the split rumours surrounding their relationship.

In what way have they swept those split reports under the rug? With a dustpan dance-off.

Sophie posted the dance battle on her Instagram story and first up was Stu.

The 44-year-old definitely busted a few dad dance moves while utilising the dustpan and brush mixed in with a bit of an Irish jig.

It was then Sophie's turn to show off her moves with the dustpan.

With few stomach ripples and another few bops, the 37-year-old showed off her cute moves.

Despite having only recently gone public with their relationship after Sophie chose Stu on The Bachelorette finale, the couple have been forced to fight off split rumours.

Last week, Sophie defended her “awkward” relationship with Stu on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The 37-year-old said she thought PDA was something younger couples did and insisted they're all over each other behind closed doors.

"We are very affectionate with each other when the cameras aren’t around," Sophie told the hosts. "He’s got kids as well, we’re not going to be all over each other. I think that’s more of a young thing."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram