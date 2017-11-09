Paris Jackson's radio prank on Taylor Lautner

Paris Jackson has been enjoying her first trip to Australia after flying in especially for the Melbourne Cup.

Now she's experienced true blue humour after appearing on the Hamish and Andy Show, where the larrikins asked her to prank a famous friend.

The 19-year-old was challenged to put on her best Aussie accent in a hilarious effort to convince her mate she was someone else.

After Hamish and Andy went through the teen's phone, listing off celebrity contacts she could potentially call - which included Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato and Kendall Jenner - the daughter of late King of Pop, Michael Jackson chose to ring Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

“Taylor’s most likely to pick up,” she told the 2Day FM presenters.

True to word, the ripped actor answered the call.

After expressing his surprise to hear from her as she's "visiting the land Down Under," Paris set her prank into motion.

“I have a friend here... her name is Rachael," she said. "She really wants to talk to you. Do you mind?”

”For sure,” Taylor said, clearly oblivious to the gag.

The model, who was in Australia as a guest of Myer, then became Rachael and attempted an Aussie accent.

“Do you really turn into a wolf?” she said, fake fan girling her pal.

Then things turned up a notch when Paris started talking about having his paws all over her.

A confused Taylor was still completely in the dark about it all.

"Wow," he said. "You’re making me blush here”.

As Paris tried to stifle her laughs, Hamish and Andy swooped in to put the actor out of his misery.

“Taylor, sit down," Hamish said. "There is no Rachael.”

After a huge sigh of relief, Taylor said it was “one of the weirdest phone calls I’ve ever gotten”.

“I’m sorry man,” Paris said. “I owe you big time.”

After a tough debut at the Melbourne Cup where it was claimed she refused to wear designer Alex Perry's dress, it seemed she enjoyed her appearance on the famous radio show.

However, she might be in trouble when she gets home, as Taylor ended the phone call saying, “Paris, I’m going to kill you!”

Oopsie.

