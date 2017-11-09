News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bachie recap
Tensions are through the roof on Bachelor In Paradise

Paris Jackson's radio prank on Taylor Lautner

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Paris Jackson has been enjoying her first trip to Australia after flying in especially for the Melbourne Cup.

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
0:33

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
1:11

The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
Plastic surgery addict gets extreme jaw shaving procedure
0:43

Plastic surgery addict gets extreme jaw shaving procedure
Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
7:10

Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
2:08

Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
2:01

Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
0:33

Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don&rsquo;t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
5:41

Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don’t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Jenna Jameson Slams &lsquo;Playboy&rsquo; For Featuring Transgender Woman
1:06

Jenna Jameson Slams ‘Playboy’ For Featuring Transgender Woman
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
2:10

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
 

Now she's experienced true blue humour after appearing on the Hamish and Andy Show, where the larrikins asked her to prank a famous friend.

The 19-year-old was challenged to put on her best Aussie accent in a hilarious effort to convince her mate she was someone else.

Paris Jackson was a guest on the Hamish and Andy show where the pranksters asked her to play a trick on a famous friend. Source: 2DayFM

After Hamish and Andy went through the teen's phone, listing off celebrity contacts she could potentially call - which included Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato and Kendall Jenner - the daughter of late King of Pop, Michael Jackson chose to ring Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

“Taylor’s most likely to pick up,” she told the 2Day FM presenters.

The comedian's made the model call Taylor Lautner and pretend to be Aussie. Source: 2Day FM

She chose her pal Taylor Lautner, from the Twilight movies. Source: Getty

True to word, the ripped actor answered the call.

After expressing his surprise to hear from her as she's "visiting the land Down Under," Paris set her prank into motion.

Paris, pictured at the Melbourne Cup, was in town for the annual race. Source: Getty

“I have a friend here... her name is Rachael," she said. "She really wants to talk to you. Do you mind?”

”For sure,” Taylor said, clearly oblivious to the gag.

Taylor is best known from his role as Jacob in Twilight. Source: Getty

The model, who was in Australia as a guest of Myer, then became Rachael and attempted an Aussie accent.

“Do you really turn into a wolf?” she said, fake fan girling her pal.

Then things turned up a notch when Paris started talking about having his paws all over her.

The model's attempt at an Aussie accent sounded more British, but Taylor didn't appear to notice. Source: 2Day FM

A confused Taylor was still completely in the dark about it all.

"Wow," he said. "You’re making me blush here”.

As Paris tried to stifle her laughs, Hamish and Andy swooped in to put the actor out of his misery.

She wowed in her unusual boho look at the Melbourne Cup. Source: Getty

“Taylor, sit down," Hamish said. "There is no Rachael.”

After a huge sigh of relief, Taylor said it was “one of the weirdest phone calls I’ve ever gotten”.

“I’m sorry man,” Paris said. “I owe you big time.”

She's the daughter of the late King of Pop, seen here during a performance of his iconic Thriller. Source: Getty

After a tough debut at the Melbourne Cup where it was claimed she refused to wear designer Alex Perry's dress, it seemed she enjoyed her appearance on the famous radio show.

However, she might be in trouble when she gets home, as Taylor ended the phone call saying, “Paris, I’m going to kill you!”

Oopsie.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top