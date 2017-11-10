Is Sasha Mielczarek going to be on Bachelor in Paradise?

News

After splitting from his Bachie ladylove Sam Frost at the end of last year, the 32-year-old was probed about the rumours on Friday morning on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa. Listen above.

Bachelor in Paradise Sasha Mielczarek Sam Frost

Former Bachelorette winner Sasha has talked about appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. Source: Channel 10

Sasha and Sam Frost (here at the 2016 Logies) split at the end of last year. Could he be going for a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise? Source: Getty

"Mate look I have [been approached]," he told the radio duo. "I'm not gonna lie I've been asked a couple of times."

However, he revealed he would not be appearing on the show due to work commitments.

When he was asked if he'd come back as "the main man" aka The Bachelor, Sasha didn't seem so keen on that either saying he might "just try meeting a girl at a pub".

Sasha (here at the 2017 Melbourne Cup) has said he won't be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. He would rather just meet a girl at pub. Source: Getty

Last night, the first six contestants to star on Bachelor in Paradise were announced.

The first six Bachelor in Paradise contestants have been announced. Source: Channel 10

As well as Tara Pavlovic and Apollo Jackson, Davey Lloyd, Michael Turnbull (from Sam Frost's season), Keira Maguire (the villain from Richie Strahan's season) and Laurina Fleure (from Blake Garvey's season) made the cut.

We're sure there'll be more of our favourite Bachie rejects to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and we can't wait.

