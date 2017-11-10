Is Sasha Mielczarek going to be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Former Bachelorette winner Sasha Mielczarek has addressed rumours that he may be joining the likes of Tara Pavlovic and Apollo Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise.

After splitting from his Bachie ladylove Sam Frost at the end of last year, the 32-year-old was probed about the rumours on Friday morning on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa. Listen above.

"Mate look I have [been approached]," he told the radio duo. "I'm not gonna lie I've been asked a couple of times."

However, he revealed he would not be appearing on the show due to work commitments.

When he was asked if he'd come back as "the main man" aka The Bachelor, Sasha didn't seem so keen on that either saying he might "just try meeting a girl at a pub".

Last night, the first six contestants to star on Bachelor in Paradise were announced.

As well as Tara Pavlovic and Apollo Jackson, Davey Lloyd, Michael Turnbull (from Sam Frost's season), Keira Maguire (the villain from Richie Strahan's season) and Laurina Fleure (from Blake Garvey's season) made the cut.

We're sure there'll be more of our favourite Bachie rejects to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and we can't wait.

