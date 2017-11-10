Kathy Griffin collapses on stage

News

Yahoo7 Be /

Kathy Griffin fainted on stage on Wednesday night at her stand-up show in Dublin.

The comedian took to Twitter after the incident to assure fans she was doing well and all was okay. Watch the video above.

"I fainted at the end of my show," she says laughing in the video. "I'm embarrassed more than anything."

Kathy Griffin collapses

Kathy Griffin fainted while performing on stage in Dublin. She is here performing in Los Angeles last month. Source: Getty

After performing for over two hours, the 57-year-old had one more story to tell before she closed the show but fainted on stage.

"This one's for you Wendy Williams," she joked, referring to when the talk show host fainted live on-air last week. "Girl down. I had a girl down moment."

She thanked her fans for being "forgiving and understanding" and promised "to be upright the entire show next time."

Kathy Griffin Dublin faints collapses

The comedian assured fans she was fine in a video she posted to Twitter. Source: Twitter

The New York Post reports the comedian was due to close the show with an anecdote about Mariah Carey but just went still and said, "I'm going down."

Kathy made headlines earlier this year for her controversial shoot which involved her holding a severed head that appeared to resemble US President Donald Trump.

