News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Gabi Grecko suffers nip slip

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Geoffrey Edelsten's ex Gabi Grecko is no stranger to flashing the flesh.

1206_be_starsweinstein
2:05

Exclusive: Australian stars weigh in on Weinstein scandal in Hollywood
Gabi Grecko dancing in a lace-up leotard
0:46

Gabi Grecko dancing in a lace-up leotard
Gabi Grecko's bizarre and busty Insta videos
0:39

Gabi Grecko's bizarre and busty Insta videos
Gabi Grecko dances with a glass of milk
0:08

Gabi Grecko dances with a glass of milk
Skycrane Helicopter Hovers Above Downtown LA
2:25

Skycrane Helicopter Hovers Above Downtown LA
Go Backstage - Geoffrey Rush interview
3:35

Go Backstage - Geoffrey Rush interview
How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
2:30

Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
3:12

Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
3:32

Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
2:34

Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
 

But it seems the model and DJ ex revealed a bit too much in her recent Instagram snap.

Gabi put on quite the busty display in a barely-there blue bikini, but unfortunately this resulted in an embarrassing nip slip.

gabi grecko nip slip

Geoffrey Edelsten's ex suffered a nip slip in her recent social media snap. Source: Instagram

It doesn't seem as though the media personality even realised the mishap, as she posted the wardrobe malfunction snap along with a series of other photos of her in the skimpy swimwear.

"Training for a scene Sunday can't wait to show ya!! #glitta come floss wit me (my second selfie all year haha) im proud (take selfie's all day every day it always throws awayz ya time #glittafoxx (sic)," she captioned her Instagram post.

Gabi split from Geoffrey in September 2015 after five months of marriage, and has since been linked to a string of other reality stars and media personalities.

gabi grecko wardrobe malfunction

She showed off her flexibility in a barely-there blue bikini. Source: Instagram

gabi grecko bikini

She left very little to the imagination. Source: Instagram

Gabi was previously married to Geoffrey Edelsten. They are pictured here together in 2015. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top