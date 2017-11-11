Gabi Grecko suffers nip slip

Geoffrey Edelsten's ex Gabi Grecko is no stranger to flashing the flesh.

But it seems the model and DJ ex revealed a bit too much in her recent Instagram snap.

Gabi put on quite the busty display in a barely-there blue bikini, but unfortunately this resulted in an embarrassing nip slip.

It doesn't seem as though the media personality even realised the mishap, as she posted the wardrobe malfunction snap along with a series of other photos of her in the skimpy swimwear.

"Training for a scene Sunday can't wait to show ya!! #glitta come floss wit me (my second selfie all year haha) im proud (take selfie's all day every day it always throws awayz ya time #glittafoxx (sic)," she captioned her Instagram post.

Gabi split from Geoffrey in September 2015 after five months of marriage, and has since been linked to a string of other reality stars and media personalities.

