Rita Ora flashes in a towel at EMAs

Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap

So that means Rita Ora can pretty much do whatever she wants, right?

The Your Song singer has raised a few eyebrows as she arrived at her hosting gig wearing nothing but a bathrobe, complete with a towel wrapped around her head.

MTVs EMA 2017 Rita Ora Flashes in odd bathrobe and towel

Rita Ora has arrived at the 2017 MTV EMA awards wearing an unusual ensemble. Source: Getty

The singer, who is this year's host, is no stranger to daring outfits, pictured here at the 2015 VMAs. Source: Getty

Despite appearing to forget to get dressed the RIP songstress still managed to look stunning as she walked the red carpet at London's Wembley Arena.

The 26-year-old however did have a slight wardrobe malfunction, flashing her undies as she stopped for waiting photographers.

The singer posed with Shaun Mendes ahead of his performance tonight. Source: Getty

Rita accidentally flashed waiting photographers in her daring bathrobe. Source: Getty

However, with her flawless make-up and heaps of bling the songstress still managed to stun onlookers at the EMAs.

Viewers have taken to social media to comment on her unusual outfit, with many commending the star for not giving AF.





She totally slayed in her outfit, which is sure to go down in EMA history. Source: Getty

Earlier in the night, Demi Lovato had a near nip slip. Source: Getty

Our fave tweet however, is the hilarious similarity one user spotted between her memorable look to Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants.



