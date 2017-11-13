Rita Ora flashes in a towel at EMAs

She's the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017.
So that means Rita Ora can pretty much do whatever she wants, right?
The Your Song singer has raised a few eyebrows as she arrived at her hosting gig wearing nothing but a bathrobe, complete with a towel wrapped around her head.
Despite appearing to forget to get dressed the RIP songstress still managed to look stunning as she walked the red carpet at London's Wembley Arena.
The 26-year-old however did have a slight wardrobe malfunction, flashing her undies as she stopped for waiting photographers.
However, with her flawless make-up and heaps of bling the songstress still managed to stun onlookers at the EMAs.
Viewers have taken to social media to comment on her unusual outfit, with many commending the star for not giving AF.
Our fave tweet however, is the hilarious similarity one user spotted between her memorable look to Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants.
