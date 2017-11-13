Rita Ora flashes in a towel at EMAs

She's the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017.

So that means Rita Ora can pretty much do whatever she wants, right?

The Your Song singer has raised a few eyebrows as she arrived at her hosting gig wearing nothing but a bathrobe, complete with a towel wrapped around her head.

Despite appearing to forget to get dressed the RIP songstress still managed to look stunning as she walked the red carpet at London's Wembley Arena.

The 26-year-old however did have a slight wardrobe malfunction, flashing her undies as she stopped for waiting photographers.

However, with her flawless make-up and heaps of bling the songstress still managed to stun onlookers at the EMAs.

Viewers have taken to social media to comment on her unusual outfit, with many commending the star for not giving AF.

Rita Ora, unbothered, arriving in a bathrobe and still looking classy....is how i’m trynna be y’all pic.twitter.com/IpAj58JEKL — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) November 12, 2017

Rita Ora had just arrived in a bathrobe, with a towel on her head & dripping in diamonds.



WHAT AN ICON!#MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/vakuYhJH1c — Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) November 12, 2017

Okay but what is going on with Rita Ora and her outfits tonight? WOW MAN SHE SLAYIN #MTVEMA #RitaOra — Amanda (@amandaapauline) November 12, 2017

Our fave tweet however, is the hilarious similarity one user spotted between her memorable look to Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants.

Rita Ora is smashing the Squidward look. pic.twitter.com/nv3f1sjefT — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) November 12, 2017

