Kyle Sandilands 'calls bulls**t' on first wedding

The radio shock jock discussed his 2008 nuptials to his ex-wife on Tuesday morning on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Kyle admitted that he actually lied about being Lebanese in order to get married in the church of Tamara's religion.

Kyle Sandilands KIIS FM wedding to ex-wife Tamara Jaber

Kyle Sandilands has spoken about his wedding to his ex-wife Tamara Jaber. The pair are pictured here together in 2005 at the Logie Awards. Source: Getty

Kyle has "called bulls**t" on his wedding to Tamara on-air on Tuesday morning. He is no stranger to voicing his opinions. Source: KIIS FM

"I lied to the priest because I had to be whatever religion she was, Melkite Catholic, Hezbollah," the 46-year-old recalled. "I just lied and went, 'I'm that.' He said, 'Are you sure? You don't look Lebanese.'"

Kyle Sandilands' feud with David Campbell: ‘He’s a peasant’
Imogen Anthony rants about Charlotte Crosby's ex Stephen Bear

The controversial radio host also mocked the priest who carried out the ceremony.

"Let me tell you, the guy's breath smelt like a**e, right in my face," he said.

Kyle and Tamara were married for two years, eventually divorcing in 2010. The former couple are pictured here at the 2007 Logie Awards. Source: Getty

"I had no idea what was being said and then we danced around an altar, and they said, 'You're married,' and I said, 'What is this s**t?'" Kyle recounted.

He also recalled how he never said the words "I do".

"It was singing non-stop," Kyle said. "As a matter of fact, I'm calling BS (sic) on the whole wedding! I never said anything."

Kyle Sandilands Imogen Anthony KIIS FM

Kyle is now in a relationship with Imogen Anthony. The couple are pictured here together last year. Source: Getty

Kyle tied the knot with the former Scandal'us singer in 2008 but the couple eventually divorced in 2010.

He has been in a relationship with 25-year-old model Imogen Anthony since 2012.

