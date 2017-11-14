Kyle Sandilands 'calls bulls**t' on first wedding

Kyle Sandilands has called "bulls**t" on his first wedding to Tamara Jaber.

The radio shock jock discussed his 2008 nuptials to his ex-wife on Tuesday morning on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Kyle admitted that he actually lied about being Lebanese in order to get married in the church of Tamara's religion.

"I lied to the priest because I had to be whatever religion she was, Melkite Catholic, Hezbollah," the 46-year-old recalled. "I just lied and went, 'I'm that.' He said, 'Are you sure? You don't look Lebanese.'"

The controversial radio host also mocked the priest who carried out the ceremony.

"Let me tell you, the guy's breath smelt like a**e, right in my face," he said.

"I had no idea what was being said and then we danced around an altar, and they said, 'You're married,' and I said, 'What is this s**t?'" Kyle recounted.

He also recalled how he never said the words "I do".

"It was singing non-stop," Kyle said. "As a matter of fact, I'm calling BS (sic) on the whole wedding! I never said anything."

Kyle tied the knot with the former Scandal'us singer in 2008 but the couple eventually divorced in 2010.

He has been in a relationship with 25-year-old model Imogen Anthony since 2012.

