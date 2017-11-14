Big Brother's Tully Smyth: 'I'm straight... no longer bisexual'

A lot has happened since Tully Smyth made headlines in 2013, after cheating on then-girlfriend Tahlia Farrant with Big Brother housemate Anthony Drew.

Big Brother star Tully Smyth talks sexuality ahead of marriage equality result

The 30-year-old reveals to Be that the past few years have given her the opportunity to explore different aspects of her life - whether it be career, relationships or sexuality - and that after previously identifying herself as bisexual, she is now keen to date only men.

"I would love to be the next Bachelorette, sign me up," the social media influencer revealed in the Sensis marquee in The Birdcage at the Melbourne Cup.

"I have heard nothing from anybody but you know what, Georgia Love’s one of my really good friends and I’m up for it," she continued, referring to the popular Channel Ten dating show.

When asked who she'd be keen to give the roses to, Tully made it clear she was after "male suitors".

"No, that was... I don’t know what that was," she then clarified to Be, when asked if she'd still be interesting pursuing a same-sex relationship like she has in the past.

The reality star was quick to add though that she has "no regrets" about her previous romances, including that with ex Tahlia.

Back in 2013, Tully was famously dumped by Tahlia while she was still in the Big Brother house, after she cheated with male housemate Anthony Drew on national television.

She went on to pursue a relationship with Drew outside of the Big Brother house, but the pair split some time later.

With the imminent announcement result of the marriage equality plebiscite, Tully says it's still an issue cause very close to her heart.

"I went to the rally in Melbourne and I’ve been campaigning for it using my social media platform," she explained.

"And also I’m physically campaigning for it and it means a lot to me. I would be absolutely devastated if a yes vote doesn’t go through.

"That still affects me, it still affects my community and friends and family. It’s still very important to me."

