Jimmy Fallon's emotional tribute for late mum

Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to his late mother after returning to The Tonight Show following his mother Gloria's passing on Monday night.

The 43-year-old had taken a week break from hosting the talk show and returned to discuss his tragic loss.

"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements," he said.

He went on to say, "She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did."

Jimmy struggled to hold back tears as he recounted a story about his mother.

"When we were little, my mum would walk us to the store - me and my sister - and we would hold hands. And she would squeeze my hand three times and say, 'I love you,' and I would squeeze back, 'I love you too.'"

After a slight pause to pull himself together he continued, "Last week I was in the hospital, at her side, and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed 'I love you,' and I just knew we were in trouble."

Taylor Swift performed her song New Years Day on the episode, which references to squeezing a hand three times in the lyrics.

She was not scheduled to perform but was there to support the television host..

One of the producers took to his Twitter to pay his respects to the late Gloria Fallon and gave a shout out to singer Taylor Swift.

It was a really tough day for our whole staff. A lot of us knew his mom Gloria, and she was the best. The best. She loved the show, she loved all of us, and most of all, she loved Jimmy. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

Gloria died peacefully on November 4 at NYU Langone Medical Centre in New York City. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside along with other loved ones E! News confirmed.

