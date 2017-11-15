News

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spotted on low-key outing

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

They've not officially confirmed they're back together but Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spotted on yet another outing together.

However, this time it wasn't the paps that caught the pair, it was a fan who snapped a picture of them on their low-key outing.

In the picture, Selena, 25, was dressed casually in a blue denim dress and a pair of white trainers.

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez back together relationship

A fan spotted Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on a low-key outing together. Source: Twitter

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber date back together ?

Rumours have been swirling that the pair may have rekindled their romance. The young lovebirds are pictured here together in 2011. Source: Getty

The Biebs was also dressed down in a pair of tracksuit bottoms and a baggy yellow tee.

The pair looked like they were taken off-guard in the photo.

The fan posted the snap to Twitter, gushing about Justin while she was at it.



"It’s been 8 years and I’m so freaking happy and blessed that I finally got to see Justin," she wrote.

She also expressed how excited to see him with Selena and how "adorable" the pair were together.

A video of Selena serenading Justin was recently leaked on social media. Source: Instagram

A video of Selena singing BFF Taylor Swift's latest love song Gorgeous to her former flame was recently leaked.

In the short clip which was shared to Instagram, it shows the rumoured lovebirds FaceTiming each other.

Since Selena split from The Weeknd, she has been spotted in the company of the 23-year-old several times.

Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. They are here together loved-up at a basketball game in 2012. Source: Getty

The couple, who previously dated on and off from 2011 to 2015 and split amidst a cheating scandal, have been seen enjoying brekkie, going to church and even been on a rather romantic looking bike ride through Los Angeles.

However, the pair are yet to confirm they are officially back together.

Apparently they are just friends.

But since when have Justin and Selena ever been "just friends"?

