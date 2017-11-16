News

Pink joins Carpool Karaoke and reveals her odd gift from Bon Jovi

Caitlin George Parker
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Pink joined James Corden for a little “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, bringing her powerful pipes. The two sang “What About Us?” “I’m Coming Up,” “Just Like a Pill,” and “Beautiful Trauma.”

And the trauma wasn’t just in the form of song. Pink also shared a story of learning, when she was 8 years old, that her crush Jon Bon Jovi was off the market. “They said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth.”

Singer Pink was the next star to join “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Photo: Getty

She continued, “I ripped his posters off the wall and threw them out, and didn’t come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart.”

Pink on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Photo: Getty

Pink and Bon Jovi later became friends, and when he learned that he had broken her heart, he responded by sending her a flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants and a note that said, “Now you can finally get into my pants.” Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, was not too happy about this and threw the pants out the window. It’s unclear why anyone would throw away Bon Jovi’s pants, but perhaps Pink needs to ask her husband, “What about love? What about trust?”

Pink speaks of her high school crush Bon Jovi during Carpool Karaoke. Photo: Getty

This article was originally published on Yahoo Entertainment.

