Ruby Rose slams girlfriend's twin Lisa over SSM

While many celebrities are celebrating the result of the 'Yes' vote for Australian marriage equality, Ruby Rose slammed her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso's twin, Lisa Origliasso, over a comment made about same-sex marriage.

In the now deleted post on Twitter, the Pitch Perfect 3 actress claimed her girlfriend's sister "thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death" over same-sex marriage.

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement over the yes vote," Ruby wrote on Twitter, "after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago."

"Really warms my heart," she added.

One fan called the actress out on her post which may have prompted her to delete the tweet.

"Ruby that’s a little uncalled for," the fan said. "The situation between you all shouldn’t be brought up in public, and Lisa has supported marriage equality through and through!"

Ruby that’s a little uncalled for. The situation between you all shouldn’t be brought up in public, and Lisa has supported marriage equality through and through! Yes people in other countries get stoned for being who they are, for loving who they love and it’s sad, but she... — Jess O'D (@jess_o_lover101) November 15, 2017

The 31-year-old then went on to post a series of other tweets about "rising above" and not letting others "drag her down".

It’s an emotional day. I’m a human being and need to remind myself not to let the people below try to drag me down. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

Rise rise rise rise rise above. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

I do understand I need to be grateful for the baby steps. But it’s such a mixed feeling to comprehend paying 120 million to ask and see 6/10 people ‘voted’ in support of our community being able to have one part of equality - marriage. In a hypothetical non binding discussion. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

Ruby, on a more positive note, also thanked everyone who voted yes.

But my god thank you to everyone who voted yes. You have most definitely saved lives by this gesture and i know how hard they made it to vote. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

It seems there may be some tension between Lisa and her twin, as she does not follow either Jessica or Ruby Rose on Twitter or Instagram.

Last month, Lisa, 33, distanced herself from her sister after she was associated with Jessica in an article about their On Your Side ARIA Awards video snub.

She corrected the publication saying it was just Jessica unhappy about the snub not both Veronicas.

Jessica Veronica. Not The Veronica's. — Lisa Veronica (@Lisa_Veronica) October 13, 2017

Lisa then tweeted the ARIAs official Twitter separately saying she was "on their side".

.@ARIA_Official I'm on your side — Lisa Veronica (@Lisa_Veronica) October 13, 2017

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram