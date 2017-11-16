News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot

Ruby Rose slams girlfriend's twin Lisa over SSM

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

While many celebrities are celebrating the result of the 'Yes' vote for Australian marriage equality, Ruby Rose slammed her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso's twin, Lisa Origliasso, over a comment made about same-sex marriage.

Teen Racer Dominates At The Dirt Bike Track
1:43

Teen Racer Dominates At The Dirt Bike Track
Kardashians SHUTTING DOWN All Dash Stores For This Reason
2:22

Kardashians SHUTTING DOWN All Dash Stores For This Reason
Melania Trump will go to Barbara Bush's funeral solo
1:03

Melania Trump will go to Barbara Bush's funeral solo
Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
6:14

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
0:46

Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
Susan Hannaford lashes out at Matt Doran during interview
0:29

Susan Hannaford lashes out at Matt Doran during interview
Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
1:07

Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
7:10

Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
0:55

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
People in Brighton head to the beach on hottest day of the year
0:53

Sun seekers in Brighton head to the beach on UK’s hottest April day in nearly 70 years
Bird Flies Into Glass Window
0:20

Bird Flies Into Glass Window
 

In the now deleted post on Twitter, the Pitch Perfect 3 actress claimed her girlfriend's sister "thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death" over same-sex marriage.

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement over the yes vote," Ruby wrote on Twitter, "after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago."

Ruby Rose slams The Veronicas Lisa Same Sex Marriage 2017

Ruby Rose has slammed her girlfriends twin sister over the 'Yes' vote. She is pictured here with Jessica Origliasso in September 2017. Source: Getty

This tweet has now been deleted. Source: Twitter

"Really warms my heart," she added.

One fan called the actress out on her post which may have prompted her to delete the tweet.

The Veroncias Lisa and Jessica Lisa slammed by Ruby Rose

Twins Lisa (L) and Jessica (R) are pictured here together in January this year. Source: Getty

"Ruby that’s a little uncalled for," the fan said. "The situation between you all shouldn’t be brought up in public, and Lisa has supported marriage equality through and through!"



The 31-year-old then went on to post a series of other tweets about "rising above" and not letting others "drag her down".





Ruby, on a more positive note, also thanked everyone who voted yes.



It seems there may be some tension between Lisa and her twin, as she does not follow either Jessica or Ruby Rose on Twitter or Instagram.

Last month, Lisa (L) distanced herself from sister Jessica (R) on Twitter. The pair are pictured here at the 2016 ARIA Awards. Source: Getty

Last month, Lisa, 33, distanced herself from her sister after she was associated with Jessica in an article about their On Your Side ARIA Awards video snub.

She corrected the publication saying it was just Jessica unhappy about the snub not both Veronicas.



Lisa then tweeted the ARIAs official Twitter separately saying she was "on their side".



Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top