‘It never happened’: Sylvester Stallone denies sexual assaulting teen

Sylvester Stallone has completely denied an allegation of sexual assault that emerged on Friday morning, branding it as a “categorically false story”.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” a representative for the actor, Michelle Bega, told TMZ. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by the authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The Daily Mail claims in a shocking police report obtained that the actor sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the late 1980s.

The teenager allegedly told the Las Vegas police she was “intimidated” into having sex with Stallone, who would have been 40 at the time, the publication reports.

The outlet also reports the unnamed teen claimed the Rocky actor’s bodyguard Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca joined in on the act at Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986.

The police report allegedly contains information that the unknown girl became “very uncomfortable” in the situation with the actor and his bodyguard but felt like she had “no choice”.

It was also reported the actor threatened to “beat” the teen girl’s “head in” if she spoke about their encounter to anyone.

The representative for now 71-year-old Stallone was adamant the alleged assault was totally false.

“It never happened,” the spokesperson reiterated to TMZ in the statement.

Hollywood has recently been rocked with allegations of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven are amongst those who have been accused.

