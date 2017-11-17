News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

‘It never happened’: Sylvester Stallone denies sexual assaulting teen

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Sylvester Stallone has completely denied an allegation of sexual assault that emerged on Friday morning, branding it as a “categorically false story”.

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
0:57

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
5:22

Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
 

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” a representative for the actor, Michelle Bega, told TMZ. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by the authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The Daily Mail claims in a shocking police report obtained that the actor sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the late 1980s.

Sylvester Stallone denied sexual assaulting teenager

Sylvester Stallone (here in LA in June 2017) has completely denied claims that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the late 1980s. Source: Getty

The teenager allegedly told the Las Vegas police she was “intimidated” into having sex with Stallone, who would have been 40 at the time, the publication reports.

The outlet also reports the unnamed teen claimed the Rocky actor’s bodyguard Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca joined in on the act at Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986.

The police report allegedly contains information that the unknown girl became “very uncomfortable” in the situation with the actor and his bodyguard but felt like she had “no choice”.

Sylvester Stallone denies 1986 sexual assault

A scathing report has emerged from 1986 of a teen girl claiming he "intimidated" her into have sex with him. Stallone (here in August 2017) has said the claims are "categorically false". Source: Getty

It was also reported the actor threatened to “beat” the teen girl’s “head in” if she spoke about their encounter to anyone.

The representative for now 71-year-old Stallone was adamant the alleged assault was totally false.

“It never happened,” the spokesperson reiterated to TMZ in the statement.

The actor is pictured here in 1986. Source: Getty

Hollywood has recently been rocked with allegations of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven are amongst those who have been accused.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top