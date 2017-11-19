Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW shoot is her sexiest yet

News

And this set of photos could be the reality queen’s most risqué snaps of 2017.

Kim Kardashian no bra

The internet is all hot and bothered over these pics of Kim Kardashian posing without a bra for high end beauty web site Violet Grey. Photo: Violet Grey

The 37-year-old posed for beauty web site Violet Grey to talk up her beauty line and new perfume Crystal Gardenia.



But not everyone is happy about the high-end beauty web site featuring Kim, with some fans saying the move was "beneath" the publication.

Kim Kardashian sexy photoshoot

Kim's latest shoot is to promote her beauty line and new fragrance Crystal Gardenia. Photo: Kim Kardashian

Kim told Violet Grey launching this perfume is close to her heart as her love affair with fragrance started with her late father.

“Every time my Dad would travel, he’d bring me and Kourtney back a perfume," she told the web site. "Benetton made this perfume called Tribu, and it’s all me and my friends wanted.

Kim perfume

Kim says her favourite perfume as a teenage was Tribu by Benetton. Photo: Violet Grey

Kim Violet Grey

Publication Violet Grey has copped backlash online for featuring Kim Kardashian as their cover story with fans claiming the reality star is "beneath them." Photo: Violet Grey

"We were so obsessed with Tribu, and the bottle is so ugly—it’s yellow, and red, and it’s not even cute! But I still have the bottle he gave me.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

