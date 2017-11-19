Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW shoot is her sexiest yet

Another day, another smokin’ Kim Kardashian photoshoot graces the Internet.

And this set of photos could be the reality queen’s most risqué snaps of 2017.

The 37-year-old posed for beauty web site Violet Grey to talk up her beauty line and new perfume Crystal Gardenia.

But not everyone is happy about the high-end beauty web site featuring Kim, with some fans saying the move was "beneath" the publication.

Kim told Violet Grey launching this perfume is close to her heart as her love affair with fragrance started with her late father.

“Every time my Dad would travel, he’d bring me and Kourtney back a perfume," she told the web site. "Benetton made this perfume called Tribu, and it’s all me and my friends wanted.

"We were so obsessed with Tribu, and the bottle is so ugly—it’s yellow, and red, and it’s not even cute! But I still have the bottle he gave me.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram