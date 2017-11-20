Bachelorette's James 'open' to being the next Bachelor

The whole of Australia was heartbroken for James Trethewie when he was sent packing by Sophie Monk on The Bachelorette.

But could there be a possibility he may be the next Bachelor?

Be bumped into James at Polo In The City in Sydney at the Somersby marquee on Saturday and managed to have a brief chat with him about all things Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Sophie Monk.

The 31-year-old told Be he hasn't had any concrete conversations as of yet about doingThe Bachelor but would be "open to discussion" about it.

"There's been no discussions on any of that," James revealed to Be.

"If they were all good and the timing was right and I was still single, then yeah, maybe," he said. "Open to do discussion."

As far as it goes for Bachelor in Paradise, James won't be following in the footsteps of former Bachelorette comrade Apollo Jackson.

"Definitely not for me," he said.

And as for Sophie Monk, James did admit he thought he'd get further along the Bachelorette process than he did.

"I think I'd thought I'd go further than where I was," James admitted to Be. "The guys in the house were saying, 'We could see you going on the way.'"

Be also asked the Manly-based financial advisor on his thoughts about Sophie's rumoured split with chosen love Stu Laundy.

He admitted he hadn't seen either Sophie or Stu since filming wrapped.

"It's hard to know what is true or not," he told Be. "I've seen all those articles and I haven't been reading them."

For the time being James is just focussing on a lot of charity work.

"A lot of the good stuff for me has been to do with charity work," he said. "Working with kids and helping people. I want to channel my energy into all of that."

