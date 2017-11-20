News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer
Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer

Bachelorette's James 'open' to being the next Bachelor

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The whole of Australia was heartbroken for James Trethewie when he was sent packing by Sophie Monk on The Bachelorette.

Robin Roberts On The Era Of Donald Trump
2:27

Robin Roberts On The Era Of Donald Trump
Grace VanderWaal On Her Music And Female Empowerment
1:04

Grace VanderWaal On Her Music And Female Empowerment
ACM Awards 2018 Best Dressed
1:50

ACM Awards 2018 Best Dressed
MKR's Jess cracks it under pressure
3:40

MKR's Jess cracks it under pressure
Keith Urban sings 'I love you' to wife Nicole Kidman in happier times
0:39

Keith Urban sings 'I love you' to wife Nicole Kidman in happier times
Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe malfunction
1:14

Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe malfunction
Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
6:08

Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
0415_comm_females
1:21

Commonwealth Games highlight female empowerment
Apollo arrives on Bachelor In Paradise
1:00

Apollo arrives on Bachelor In Paradise
0415_comm_guy
1:08

Guy Sebastian shows off incredible vocal range during closing ceremony
0415_comm_shark
1:12

Amy Shark performs at closing ceremony
 

But could there be a possibility he may be the next Bachelor?

Be bumped into James at Polo In The City in Sydney at the Somersby marquee on Saturday and managed to have a brief chat with him about all things Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Sophie Monk.

The 31-year-old told Be he hasn't had any concrete conversations as of yet about doingThe Bachelor but would be "open to discussion" about it.

Bachelorette's James had a quick chat to Be about all things Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Sophie Monk. Source: Channel 10

James Bachelor 2018?

James was in the running for Sophie Monk's heart this year on The Bachelorette but unfortunately lost out to Stu Laundy. Source: Channel 10

Be bumped into James at the Somersby Australia marquee at Polo In The City on Saturday. He is pictured here enjoying himself with a friend. Source: Instagram

"There's been no discussions on any of that," James revealed to Be.

"If they were all good and the timing was right and I was still single, then yeah, maybe," he said. "Open to do discussion."

As far as it goes for Bachelor in Paradise, James won't be following in the footsteps of former Bachelorette comrade Apollo Jackson.

"Definitely not for me," he said.

James will not be following in Apollo's footsteps on Bachelor in Paradise. Source: Instagram

And as for Sophie Monk, James did admit he thought he'd get further along the Bachelorette process than he did.

"I think I'd thought I'd go further than where I was," James admitted to Be. "The guys in the house were saying, 'We could see you going on the way.'"

The 31-year-old thought he would've gotten further in the Bachelorette than he did. Source: Channel 10

Be also asked the Manly-based financial advisor on his thoughts about Sophie's rumoured split with chosen love Stu Laundy.

He admitted he hadn't seen either Sophie or Stu since filming wrapped.

"It's hard to know what is true or not," he told Be. "I've seen all those articles and I haven't been reading them."

Sophie Monk Stu Laundy

Despite having confessed their love just a few weeks ago on The Bachelorette, Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have already been subjected to split rumours. Source: Channel 10

For the time being James is just focussing on a lot of charity work.

"A lot of the good stuff for me has been to do with charity work," he said. "Working with kids and helping people. I want to channel my energy into all of that."

We're starting the campaign right here, right now. James for Bachelor 2018. It needs to happen.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top