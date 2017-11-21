MAFS' Zoe and Alex celebrate daughter's first birthday

Married At First Sight stars Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner celebrated their daughter's first birthday over the weekend.

Zoe posted some super sweet photos of her, Alex and little Harper-Rose at the celebrations on Instagram.

The reality TV couple look to be the picture perfect family with their little bub in the gorgeous photos taken by Asiya & Maye Photography.

The 27-year-old also posted a snap of doting dad Alex snuggling up to his pride and joy, Harper.

Another MAFS couple also joined in on the celebrations.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr made an appearance in another snap posted to Instagram by Zoe.

"Just two scientifically matched couples and a little nudist birthday girl," the mother-of-one wrote in the caption.

This candid shot and caption sent fans into a frenzy in the comments as it was believed the couple had split up.

Erin has not had any trace of Bryce on her Instagram since last year.

