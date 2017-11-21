MAFS' Zoe and Alex celebrate daughter's first birthday

News

Zoe posted some super sweet photos of her, Alex and little Harper-Rose at the celebrations on Instagram.

The reality TV couple look to be the picture perfect family with their little bub in the gorgeous photos taken by Asiya & Maye Photography.

Zoe Hendrix MAFS Alex Garner daughter first birthday

Zoe posted this sweet family photo with Alex and their daughter Harper-Rose at her first birthday celebrations. Source: Asiya & Maye Photography

Alex snuggled up to his one-year-old daughter in this sweet snap. Source: Asiya & Maye Photography

The 27-year-old also posted a snap of doting dad Alex snuggling up to his pride and joy, Harper.

Another MAFS couple also joined in on the celebrations.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr made an appearance in another snap posted to Instagram by Zoe.

Fellow MAFS couple Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr joined Alex and Zoe for Harper's celebrations. Source: Instagram

"Just two scientifically matched couples and a little nudist birthday girl," the mother-of-one wrote in the caption.

This candid shot and caption sent fans into a frenzy in the comments as it was believed the couple had split up.

Erin also posted this cute shot on her Instagram with baby Harper and doting dad Alex in the background. Source: Instagram

Erin Bateman Bryce Mohr Married At First Sight

This is the last photo Erin shared on Instagram with Bryce which was posted in November last year. Source: Instagram

Erin has not had any trace of Bryce on her Instagram since last year.

