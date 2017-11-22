Alex Nation on Richie Strahan split: 'He'll get his ever after'

News

The pair have both remained tight-lipped about their relationship breakdown after they called it quits back in August, but that is no longer the case for Alex.

The 26-year-old had posted a sweet snap of her cuddled up to new girlfriend Maegan Luxa but responded to a follower's comment asking about Richie.

Alex Nation girlfriend split from Richie Strahan Bachelor

Alex Nation has broken her silence about her split from ex-boyfriend Richie Strahan. The pair are pictured here together in December 2016. Source: Getty

Alex said Richie is a "great guy" but things just didn't work out for the pair. Source: Instagram

Alex Nation and Richie Strahan split

The pair, here in December 2016, initially fell for each other on The Bachelor. Source: Getty

"Richie is a great person, he'll still get his ever after," she wrote. "We both hoped for things to work, but life just is."

"Sometimes things in life simply don't work out for us," Alex continued. "You cherish the nice memories and you move forward."

Alex Nation girlfriend Maegan Luxa breaks silence on Richie Strahan split

The blonde beauty posted this loved-up photo with new girlfriend Maegan Luxa on Instagram. Source: Instagram

It's understood Richie and Alex's relationship broke down when he failed to move from Perth to Melbourne to join her and her son Elijah.

Last week Alex has a sweet snap cuddling up to girlfriend Maegan following the Australian marriage equality 'Yes' vote.

Alex Nation same sex marriage girlfriend Maegan Luxa

Alex shared this sweet snap on Instagram of her and Maegan cuddling up last week. Source: Getty

"Everywhere around the country, voices of the oppressed rang true," the 26-year-old said in the caption of the Instagram snap. "They were not silenced and love prevailed #onyastraya (sic)".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

