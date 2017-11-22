Alex Nation on Richie Strahan split: 'He'll get his ever after'

Alex Nation has broken her silence on her split from her Bachelor star boyfriend Richie Strahan.

The pair have both remained tight-lipped about their relationship breakdown after they called it quits back in August, but that is no longer the case for Alex.

The 26-year-old had posted a sweet snap of her cuddled up to new girlfriend Maegan Luxa but responded to a follower's comment asking about Richie.

"Richie is a great person, he'll still get his ever after," she wrote. "We both hoped for things to work, but life just is."

"Sometimes things in life simply don't work out for us," Alex continued. "You cherish the nice memories and you move forward."

It's understood Richie and Alex's relationship broke down when he failed to move from Perth to Melbourne to join her and her son Elijah.

Last week Alex has a sweet snap cuddling up to girlfriend Maegan following the Australian marriage equality 'Yes' vote.

"Everywhere around the country, voices of the oppressed rang true," the 26-year-old said in the caption of the Instagram snap. "They were not silenced and love prevailed #onyastraya (sic)".

