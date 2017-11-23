Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky split

Jennifer Lawrence and her American filmmaker boyfriend Darren Aronofsky have reportedly split after being together for just over one year.

Entertainment Tonight reports the couple parted ways last month.

However, according to the outlet the pair have remained on good terms.

The couple met on the set of Mother! which was directed by Darren and J.Law starred in.

They started dating the director in September last year after filming on the movie had wrapped.

Despite their 21-year age gap the pair seemed to hit it off with J.Law previously admitting she had a crush on the director before they started going out.

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, she said in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. "That was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me.”

The 48-year-old filmmaker was previously engaged to actress Rachel Weisz, whom he has one son with, but split in 2010.

Jennifer, 27, has previously been linked to Chris Martin and dated Nicholas Hoult for four years splitting in 2014.

