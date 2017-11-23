News

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky split

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Lawrence and her American filmmaker boyfriend Darren Aronofsky have reportedly split after being together for just over one year.

Entertainment Tonight reports the couple parted ways last month.

However, according to the outlet the pair have remained on good terms.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky (here together earlier this year) have split after one year together. Source: Getty

The couple met on the set of Mother! which was directed by Darren and J.Law starred in.

They started dating the director in September last year after filming on the movie had wrapped.

Despite their 21-year age gap the pair seemed to hit it off with J.Law previously admitting she had a crush on the director before they started going out.

Mother Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky split

The couple (here in September 2017) met on the set of Mother!. Source: Getty

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, she said in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. "That was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me.”

The 48-year-old filmmaker was previously engaged to actress Rachel Weisz, whom he has one son with, but split in 2010.

The director was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz. They are here together before they split 2010. Source: Getty

J.Law dated Nicholas Hoult for four years. They are here together in 2012. Source: Getty

Jennifer, 27, has previously been linked to Chris Martin and dated Nicholas Hoult for four years splitting in 2014.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

