Roxy admits Pixie was told 'dad was in jail'

After admitting she didn't tell her two young children their father was in prison, Roxy Jacenko has revealed a classmate spilled the beans to her daughter Pixie Curtis.

Roxy Jacenko reveals daughter Pixie was told her dad was in jail

Speaking about her husband, Oliver Curtis' 12 month jail sentence for insider trading, the PR maven said it was a school friend who told her six-year-old daughter Pixie about the situation.

"Pixie has been confronted by someone at school," Roxy told the Studio 10 panel. "She was upset when she got home and someone had said that her father had broken out of jail."

Shortly after Oliver was sent to prison in June 2016, Roxy spoke publicly about how she would tell her children their father was on a business trip in China instead of revealing the truth about his whereabouts.

Oliver was released from Cooma Correctional Facility in June 2017.

However Roxy confessed she knows there will come a day where she will have to tell her Pixie, and three-year-old son Hunter, the truth, but wants them to readjust to life with their dad before they have an honest conversation with them.

"The reality is, we will tell her. I don't believe I can keep it a secret forever but for now she is young," she added on the morning program.

"She is getting into the groove of having her father home and it is not something that needs to come up."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram