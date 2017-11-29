Guy Sebastian: "I'm a terrible drunk"

News

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

He's had 28 ARIA nominations since his career launched, giving Guy Sebastian cause for celebration.

Now the singer has revealed that he may enjoy the annual music awards a little too much, admitting he becomes "loose" whilst during the glitzy bash.

Talking to the Daily Telegraph at the 2017 ARIA Awards in Sydney, the Battle Scars crooner confessed he's been left with many a sore head from his celebratory antics in the past.

Guy Sebastian gets drunk at the ARIA's

Guy Sebastian admitted that at the 2015 ARIAs, pictured here, he was left spewing. Source: Getty

"I have been pretty loose at the ARIAs in the past — especially at the Sony afterparty,' Guy, 36, told the publication.

The 36-year-old recalled a particular incident at the 2015 event where he said he was "drunk."

Guy and Jules showed off their fit physiques at last night's ARIA's. Source: Getty

In the past, Guy has enjoyed a drunk or two. Source: Channel 7

"I most definitely would have spewed that night," the dad-of-two said. "I am a terrible drunk."

Guy attended the event with his wife Jules, who looked stunning in a Princess Jasmine style off the shoulder gown.

While it's not clear if Guy kept up his tradition of letting loose at last night's event, he and Jules have both recently undergone body transformations making it likely he kept his booze intake to a minimum.

Guy performed at the 2017 ARIAs with Daryl Brathwaite. Source: Getty

The Like a Drum hit maker told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa in September that he'd been embracing a healthier lifestyle as part of a fitness challenge forMen's Health magazine.

"I literally went cold turkey on carbs, didn't have a grain of rice," he told the radio hosts. "No pasta, no bread, no booze."

