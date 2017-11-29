Guy Sebastian: "I'm a terrible drunk"

He's had 28 ARIA nominations since his career launched, giving Guy Sebastian cause for celebration.

Now the singer has revealed that he may enjoy the annual music awards a little too much, admitting he becomes "loose" whilst during the glitzy bash.

Talking to the Daily Telegraph at the 2017 ARIA Awards in Sydney, the Battle Scars crooner confessed he's been left with many a sore head from his celebratory antics in the past.

"I have been pretty loose at the ARIAs in the past — especially at the Sony afterparty,' Guy, 36, told the publication.

The 36-year-old recalled a particular incident at the 2015 event where he said he was "drunk."

"I most definitely would have spewed that night," the dad-of-two said. "I am a terrible drunk."

Guy attended the event with his wife Jules, who looked stunning in a Princess Jasmine style off the shoulder gown.

While it's not clear if Guy kept up his tradition of letting loose at last night's event, he and Jules have both recently undergone body transformations making it likely he kept his booze intake to a minimum.

The Like a Drum hit maker told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa in September that he'd been embracing a healthier lifestyle as part of a fitness challenge forMen's Health magazine.

"I literally went cold turkey on carbs, didn't have a grain of rice," he told the radio hosts. "No pasta, no bread, no booze."

