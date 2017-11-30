Brittany Snow 'blacked out' when she met Harry Styles

Brittany Snow is an A-list star in her own right but it seems she still gets a little flustered when meeting other big celebrities.

That is exactly what happened when the actress met Harry Styles at this year's ARIA Awards.

Brittany told Be at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere she "blacked out" when she met the singer because it was such a whirlwind meeting him.

"I was so worried about the fact that my pant suit might be completely see-through that I don't really know what happened," the 31-year-old said. "I blacked out."

There were so many things going through her mind to do with her outfit, that the experience of meeting Harry Styles just became a blur to Brittany.

"I was just so in my head that I don't know what happened," she said, recalling her flustered moment.

Despite "blacking out" Brittany said meeting former One Directon singer Harry "felt really good", but she didn't think the musician would remember meeting her.

We beg to differ Brittany, no one could forget meeting you. We certainly won't.

