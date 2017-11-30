News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies killing it at Coachella
Aussies who are killing it at Coachella

Brittany Snow 'blacked out' when she met Harry Styles

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Brittany Snow is an A-list star in her own right but it seems she still gets a little flustered when meeting other big celebrities.

Commuters take to urban skiing after heavy Spring snowfall in Wisconsin
0:39

Commuters take to urban skiing after heavy Spring snowfall in Wisconsin
Fans Are FREAKING OUT Over This Intricate Harry Potter Mansion
1:52

Fans Are FREAKING OUT Over This Intricate Harry Potter Mansion
Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
0:44

Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
Bikini-clad woman in Scotland does a face-plant into the snow
0:45

Bikini-clad woman in Scotland does a face-plant into the snow
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
0:48

Glasgow man finds quickest way to beat the snow
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snow ploughs clear roads in Leeds
2:20

Snow ploughs clear roads in Leeds
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Sisters sledge as snow arrives in Kent
2:09

Sisters sledge as snow arrives in Kent
 

That is exactly what happened when the actress met Harry Styles at this year's ARIA Awards.

Brittany told Be at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere she "blacked out" when she met the singer because it was such a whirlwind meeting him.

Brittany Snow pitch perfect 3 premiere

Brittany Snow told Be at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere how she "blacked out" meeting Harry Styles. Source: Getty

"I was so worried about the fact that my pant suit might be completely see-through that I don't really know what happened," the 31-year-old said. "I blacked out."

There were so many things going through her mind to do with her outfit, that the experience of meeting Harry Styles just became a blur to Brittany.

"I was just so in my head that I don't know what happened," she said, recalling her flustered moment.

Brittany, along with her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars, presented Harry with the Best International Artist Award at the ARIAs. Source: Getty

Despite "blacking out" Brittany said meeting former One Directon singer Harry "felt really good", but she didn't think the musician would remember meeting her.

We beg to differ Brittany, no one could forget meeting you. We certainly won't.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top