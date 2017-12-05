Beyoncé and Jay-Z back in elevator three years after Solange fight

Three years after the infamous Jay-Z and Solange Knowles showdown, Beyoncé was pictured back in an elevator with her husband.

It might be a déjà vu, but this time the couple were all smiles.

The pair had been out celebrating Jay-Z's 48th birthday in New York City.

His doting wife Beyoncé had hired out a theatre at Angelika Film Centre in Soho for a private showing of Wonder Wheel starring Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake.

It is definitely a bit of throwback to the infamous post-Met Gala showdown between Jay and Bey's sister Solange.

The rapper addressed the infamous fight earlier this year on Rap Radar podcast to hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller.

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we've been cool," Jay-Z said back in August. "She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

The hip-hop star also admitted to committing "infidelity" against his superstar wife in a revealing interview with The New York Times last month.

"You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens?" He said. "You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect."

Then the dad-of-three went on to explain how that his battle led to some bad decisions.

"In my case, like, it's deep," he said. "And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

But seems everything is in the past as the couple still look to be Crazy In Love.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram