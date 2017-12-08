Have Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso split?

News

The pair's cryptic social media behaviour have sent fans into a spin with speculation Ruby and Jess have decided to call it a day on their year-long romance.

To break it down: Jess, who is one half musical duo The Veronica's, has unfollowed her girlfriend on Twitter and Instagram, while Ruby has deleted all the loved-up snaps of her and Jess on Instagram however she still does follow her on Twitter. Frankly it's a exhausting social media situation to keep up with.

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso appeared loved up a week ago but fans are speculating the pair have split. Source: Getty

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice and even quicker to freak out.

"Why did you unfollow @rubyrose," one fan asked the singer. "You broke up with her? Tell me what happened with you and Ruby I am your fan and I want to know what happened with you and Ruby."

Sadly, the fans demand for answers have so far gone unanswered.

Ruby and Jessica's social media exile from one another comes after the Pitch Perfect 3 actress took a swipe and ignited a feud with her partner's twin sister, and musical partner, Lisa Origliasso.

Ruby Rose slams The Veronicas Lisa Same Sex Marriage 2017

Fan's pleas for answers on the status of their relationship on social media sadly went unanswered. Source: Getty

Following the successful 'Yes' vote, Ruby took to social media claiming her girlfriend's sister "thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death" over same-sex marriage.

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement over the yes vote," she wrote in the now-deleted Twitter post. "After telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago. Really warms my heart."

One fan was quick to call Ruby out on the post, which may have prompted her to delete it.

"Ruby that’s a little uncalled for," the fan tweeted. "The situation between you all shouldn’t be brought up in public, and Lisa has supported marriage equality through and through!"

Ruby took a swipe at Jess' twin sister Lisa after the successful Yes vote for same-sex marriage in Australia. Source: Twitter

She then backtracked and tweeted about "rising above". Source: Twitter

Lisa (L) distanced herself from sister Jessica (R) and Ruby on Twitter. The sisters pictured here at the 2016 ARIA Awards. Source: Getty

The 31-year-old then went on to post a series of other tweets about "rising above" and not letting others "drag her down".

It seems there may be some tension brewing between the sisters for a while with fans also picking up Lisa doesn't follow Jessica or Ruby on Twitter or Instagram.

Ruby recently addressed the feud, saying she regretted getting involved and blamed tiff on jetlag, saying "family is tough".

"Every relationship has its ups and downs... we’re long distance for the most part, and we make it work so well," Ruby recently told KIISFM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

