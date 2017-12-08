Fergie talks about meth addiction

Fergie has opened up about her addiction with crystal meth, revealing the extent of which she depended on the drug and how it left her suffering serious symptoms of psychosis and dementia.

The 42-year-old singer, who became addicted to the methamphetamine during her time in girl band Wild Orchid, told i News her addiction became so bad she also suffered from hallucinations so bad she was left paralyzed with fear.

"At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia," Fergie told the outlet. "I was basically hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that particular drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I actually stopped seeing things."

The Glamourous singer struggled with her addiction to meth for a year before leaving the band in 2001, and going on to find fame with the Black Eyed Peas.

Fergie added that while she was in a dark place during that time in her life, the experience gave her reasons to be thankful for her life now.

"I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or a bunny," she added. "The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun... until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better."

The singer's candid admission about her drug problem comes after she attempted to get the audience laughing at the TrevorLive Gala, but instead left the audience cringing with her jokes falling flat.

As actor Armie Hammer took the stage to introduce the gala's honouree, designer Tom Ford, Fergie appeared to "crash" his speech, interrupting Hammer and making her way to the mic.

And while her stage-crashing moment seemed spontaneous, Fergie's rep seemed to downplay the whole incident telling People it was a pre-planned gag.

"It was a gag that everyone at the table came up with that fell flat due to timing," the outlet reported.

