News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot

Nicole Kidman wants to do more film projects in Australia

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following her double win at this year's AACTA Awards, Nicole Kidman has revealed she would like to be able to more acting projects in her home country of Australia.

Fb Outro Khloe App
3:28

Fb Outro Khloe App
Which Female Rapper Is The REALEST? Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Or BHAD BHABIE?!!
4:58

Which Female Rapper Is The REALEST? Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Or BHAD BHABIE?!!
EDM DJ Avicii Found DEAD At 28! Celebrities Worldwide REACT To Heartbreaking News
1:57

EDM DJ Avicii Found DEAD At 28! Celebrities Worldwide REACT To Heartbreaking News
Snowy Mountaintop, Romantic Sunset, Perfect For Proposal
1:49

Snowy Mountaintop, Romantic Sunset, Perfect For Proposal
Teen Racer Dominates At The Dirt Bike Track
1:43

Teen Racer Dominates At The Dirt Bike Track
Liam Payne, Calvin Harris & MORE Celebs React To Avicii's TRAGIC Death
2:48

Liam Payne, Calvin Harris & MORE Celebs React To Avicii's TRAGIC Death
Kendall Jenner &amp; Blake Griffin Relationship BACK ON!?
2:16

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Relationship BACK ON!?
Kardashian&rsquo;s PARTY For Khloe Kardashian BDay! Kendall Jenner and Blake Back On! | DR
8:16

Kardashian’s PARTY For Khloe Kardashian BDay! Kendall Jenner and Blake Back On! | DR
Taylor Swift Reputation Tour IN TROUBLE Due To Demanding Ticket Prices?
2:40

Taylor Swift Reputation Tour IN TROUBLE Due To Demanding Ticket Prices?
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28
2:06

Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28
Kardashian Clan Gets WILD For Kourtney's Birthday Party Celebration!
2:23

Kardashian Clan Gets WILD For Kourtney's Birthday Party Celebration!
Avicii Dead At 28 Only 2 Years After Retiring For Health Issues | Hollywoodlife
1:09

Avicii Dead At 28 Only 2 Years After Retiring For Health Issues | Hollywoodlife
 

The Australian actress told The Daily Telegraph she was "astounded" and "shocked" following her AACTAs success and hopes for more work Down Under.

“I’m as definite as you can be in this world and this life," she told the outlet about her plans to work back in Australia again soon.

Nicole Kidman has revealed she hopes to do more film projects in Australia following her AACTAs success. She is pictured here in New York City last month. Source: Getty

She also reflected on her time working with Russell Crowe on Joel Edgerton's film Boy Erased in Atlanta, admitting that the "Australian heavy" film got her excited for future projects in her home country.

The 50-year-old hopes she will be "able to come back and really give [her] support and get behind different projects" and that "there is a lot of things still happening."

Nicole Kidman Emmy win

Nicole won an Emmy earlier in the year. Source: Getty

Last week the Hollywood actress took home two accolades for best supporting actress, one for her role in Lion, and another in the television category for Top Of The Lake:China Girl.

Despite not being able to attend the awards, Nicole gave a heartfelt message via a pre-recorded video message, thanking her mum and hubby for their love and support.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

She thanked her hubby Keith Urban in her acceptance speech. The couple are pictured here together earlier this year. Source: Getty

"Obviously Keith, who is here, he's standing over there cheering me on," Nicole said pointing to her husband who was off camera. "Always, always so supportive and my children... amazing.

"And to the Australian public who just come out to support me time and time again," she added. "I'm incredibly grateful. I love what I do."

We hope both Nic and Keith come back to Aus soon.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top