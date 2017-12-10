Nicole Kidman wants to do more film projects in Australia

Following her double win at this year's AACTA Awards, Nicole Kidman has revealed she would like to be able to more acting projects in her home country of Australia.

The Australian actress told The Daily Telegraph she was "astounded" and "shocked" following her AACTAs success and hopes for more work Down Under.

“I’m as definite as you can be in this world and this life," she told the outlet about her plans to work back in Australia again soon.

She also reflected on her time working with Russell Crowe on Joel Edgerton's film Boy Erased in Atlanta, admitting that the "Australian heavy" film got her excited for future projects in her home country.

The 50-year-old hopes she will be "able to come back and really give [her] support and get behind different projects" and that "there is a lot of things still happening."

Last week the Hollywood actress took home two accolades for best supporting actress, one for her role in Lion, and another in the television category for Top Of The Lake:China Girl.

Despite not being able to attend the awards, Nicole gave a heartfelt message via a pre-recorded video message, thanking her mum and hubby for their love and support.

"Obviously Keith, who is here, he's standing over there cheering me on," Nicole said pointing to her husband who was off camera. "Always, always so supportive and my children... amazing.

"And to the Australian public who just come out to support me time and time again," she added. "I'm incredibly grateful. I love what I do."

We hope both Nic and Keith come back to Aus soon.

