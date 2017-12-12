Spacey replacement gets Golden Globes nod

Despite the movie not even being released yet, All The Money In The World was a surprise inclusion in Tuesday morning's 2018 Golden Globes nominations.

However there was no bigger surprise nomination than star Christopher Plummer, who has only been in the upcoming film for less than a month after he famously replaced Kevin Spacey, who was fired from the film.

The 87-year-old actor stepped into the role as J. Paul Kelly after director Ridley Scott fired Spacey in the fall-out from the multiple claims of sexual misconduct which were leveled against the Baby Driver actor back in October.

Despite the movie already being in post-production, Plummer replaced the now-disgraced 58-year-old star and started reshoots in late November, with Scott determined to keep to the original December 22 US release date.

After Golden Globes voters were shown the new version of the movie, they decided it was worthy enough to be included, but social media, as always, was quick to pick out that Plummer's nomination for his literal weeks old performance is a first for the awards.

"Christopher Plummer should write a book: How to Get a Golden Globe Nomination in Three Weeks. Seriously, he started shooting 11/21. That's got to be a record," one Twitter user said while another added, "lmfao Christopher Plummer got nominated for not being Kevin Spacey."

Scott is nominated in the Best Director category, while Plummer picked up a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Variety reports the cost of replacing Spacey added an extra $10 million to the $40 million budget.

Aside from the cost of the reshoots, new movie posters had be reprinted and replaced, along with movie trailers that had to be recut and sent back out to the cinemas which were already screening the previews.

The acclaimed director recently spoke for the first time about his decision to replace Spacey, saying it was a "simple" decision to fire him from the film so late in the production process.

"I was finished with the film and was in Abbey Road finalising the music. Someone was like: 'Guess what?' And that’s where it began," the 80-year-old director told Entertainment Weekly.

"I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple."

